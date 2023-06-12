Hisense launches new U8 TV range and 110-inch ULED X

Leading global electronics brand Hisense has launched its revolutionary U8 and ULED X TVs in South Africa.

The launch of the U8 and ULED X TV products marks a significant milestone for Hisense in South Africa, as these TVs bring the best of Hisense technology to the local market.

In particular, Hisense’s ground-breaking 110-inch ULED X promises to deliver unparalleled viewing quality to South Africa.

It stands apart in the South African TV market due to its unrivalled size, which is accompanied by excellent panel technologies to offer the ultimate viewing experience available in the country.

“The 110-inch ULED X will redefine entertainment experiences for South African households,” said Hisense.

Hisense also unveiled its new range of U8 TVs that will be arriving in South Africa shortly.

These TVs offer vibrant visuals and immersive audio, improving upon the popular Hisense U-series TVs that are already loved by thousands of South Africans.

These TVs, with their cutting-edge technologies and captivating visuals, will redefine the way South African households watch their favourite movies and series.

They continue Hisense’s legacy of bringing innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility together to create a brighter future for all South Africans.

Commitment to South Africa

These new TVs were announced at Hisense’s launch in Johannesburg, where the Vice President of Hisense International, Jerry Liu, also emphasized the company’s commitment to the South African market.

Liu highlighted the company’s dedication to green, healthy, and energy-efficient products, as well as ensuring that Hisense remains a caring enterprise in all markets in which it operates.

In alignment with this ethos, Hisense is actively investing in South Africa by providing professional skills training at its South Africa Industrial Park.

This has helped to create over 1,000 direct jobs and more than 5,000 indirect jobs, empowering these newly-skilled South Africans to move out of impoverished neighbourhoods and contribute to the South African economy.

Hisense also partnered with FIFA for the “Disappearing Pitch” charity event in 2022, raising awareness about global warming and providing practical help to the community.

Helping South Africans

Hisense prides itself on being a Proudly South African brand that embodies the ethos of love, care, and looking after the South African people.

This dedication is reflected in its recent Shine the Light – Atlantis CSR event in the Western Cape, where its impressive Hisense South Africa factory is located.

Hisense recognises the effect of South Africa’s rolling blackout on its citizens and has therefore redirected its branded solar-powered lamps from a sales focus to a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) focus.

This switch will see Hisense donate these lamps to students in government schools in the Atlantis Special Economic Zone in Cape Town.

The donations will be spread across four government schools in the area, and Grade 11 and 12 students from these schools were also invited for a factory tour.

This tour was inspiring to these students, and Hisense hopes that many of these learners will use this inspiration to achieve great things for themselves and their families.

Hisense has also partnered with the Winbao Africa Agriculture Development LDA to distribute rice to local schools and churches as part of its guarantee to enriching lives in the Atlantis area.

It is, therefore clear that Hisense is a Proudly South African company that truly cares about the country.

Click here to learn more about Hisense’s latest TVs.