Metacom Foundation – Growing the South African ICT industry by empowering young women

Metacom is proud to announce the launch of the Metacom Foundation, a non-profit education trust dedicated to empowering South African-born black, coloured, and Indian females between the ages of 18 and 27.

The foundation’s primary focus is to provide quality education and employment opportunities in the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector and related industries.

With the aim of bridging the gender and racial gaps within the tech industry, the Metacom Foundation is committed to empowering women between the ages of 18 and 27.

In South Africa, women account for only 13% of graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields, and even a smaller minority are women of colour.

By offering educational scholarships, fostering well-being, and providing internships and job placements, the foundation strives to create a more inclusive and diverse workforce, driving sustainable change and fostering innovation.

As a non-profit organization, the Metacom Foundation is dedicated to removing barriers to education and employment for these young women.

Recognizing the significance of a skilled workforce in the ICT sector, the foundation provides financial support to deserving individuals, ensuring that the cost does not hinder their pursuit of higher education.

Through strategic partnerships with reputable educational institutions and industry leaders, the Metacom Foundation ensures that scholarship recipients receive top-notch training in various disciplines.

These disciplines include, but are not limited to, software development, electronic engineering, network engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, finance, and project management.

By equipping these young women with the necessary skills and knowledge, the foundation empowers them to thrive in the digital age.

During the course of their studies, the Metacom Foundation requires scholarship recipients to engage in four weeks of paid internships each year.

Additionally, upon successful completion of their studies, the foundation offers conditional employment opportunities to its graduates, ensuring a smooth transition into the workforce.

The foundation collaborates closely with its network of partner companies to identify suitable positions that align with the graduates’ skills and interests, contributing to the growth and development of the ICT sector in South Africa.

Metacom Foundation Leadership

Leadership of the Metacom Foundation consists of three dedicated executives: Metacom Chairman and CEO Réan van Niekerk, Metacom CMO Marius Visser, and independent executive Nolitha Ndalasi.

Ndalasi, the founder and director of The Sinethemba Community Organisation, embodies the foundation’s mission through her commitment to serving her community.

“I am honoured to work on such an important project with the Metacom team,” said Ndalasi.

“Women of colour in South Africa face numerous challenges, from gender-based violence to economic and social obstacles that hinder their access to good jobs. The work we are doing at the Metacom Foundation is extremely important to me and to all the young women participating.”

The trustees of the Metacom Foundation are united in their dedication to ensuring the foundation goes above and beyond in serving its participants.

“We are passionate about empowering young women in South Africa and expanding the talent pool of expertise in the country,” said van Niekerk.

More than a bursary

The Metacom Foundation goes beyond providing bursaries; it also offers mentorship programs and networking opportunities to ensure the continued success of its scholarship recipients.

These initiatives connect young women with experienced professionals and industry experts who provide guidance, support, and valuable insights throughout their careers.

“We will have regular meetings with all our wonderful program participants and establish a committee of Metacom experts who will mentor them throughout their studies,” said van Niekerk.

This committee will assist the young women in staying on top of their courses, supporting their mental health, and guiding them through the transition from studying to the working world.

Van Niekerk himself will be directly involved in mentoring program participants due to his deep commitment to this cause.

Applications for the Metacom Foundation’s scholarship program will open on July 3, 2023, and aspiring young women passionate about technology and making a difference are encouraged to apply through the foundation’s website.

By investing in the education and future employment of young women of colour in the ICT sector, the Metacom Foundation aims to create a more diverse and inclusive industry.

It seeks to break down barriers and empower individuals to excel, thereby driving meaningful change and building a brighter future for South Africa.

About The Metacom Foundation

The Metacom Foundation is a non-profit education trust dedicated to empowering young black women in South Africa by providing them with quality education and employment opportunities in the ICT sector and related industries.

By offering scholarships and job placements, the foundation aims to bridge the gender and racial gaps in the tech industry, creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce.

For more information, please visit www.metacom.net/foundation.

Click here to learn more about the Metacom Foundation.