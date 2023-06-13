Take your trading to the next level at IG’s Trading Summit in Cape Town this June

Taking place at The Vineyard Hotel in Newlands, Cape Town on 24 June 2023, the IG Trading Summit will feature curated talks and panel discussions by top industry experts.

Discover different traders’ journeys to stock market success with US-based Walter Dillard and Ross Larter, author of ‘The Beginners Guide to the Stock Exchange’.

Then, find your own way to financial freedom when Dr. Gizelle Willows shares her presentation on personal finance and retirement savings.

The event is bound to broaden the horizons of anyone wanting to know more about trading and financial markets.

Whether you’re a seasoned trader looking to brush up on what’s new in the industry, or you’re trading-curious and are after some guidance on financial markets, the IG Trading Summit presented by IG is for you.

‘Become a consistently profitable trader? It can be done; we’re looking forward to hosting all Cape Town-based traders at the Trading Summit in Newlands.’

‘Three speakers will share what it takes to become a consistently successful trader, the struggles they’ve gone through, the lessons they’ve learnt, and the success they’ve achieved.’

‘Attendees would have the opportunity to cross question the presenters during a panel discussion followed by lunch.’

– Dr Robert J. Van Eyden – CEO IG Markets SA

This insightful summit, free to attend, is presented by IG, a world-leading online trading provider that gives traders like you access to opportunities across thousands of financial markets through their intuitive platforms and apps.

Established in 1974, IG has over 330,000 clients worldwide and offers trading in more than 17,000 markets.

Registration for the IG Trading Summit is now open.

The details:

Date: 24 June 2023

Time: 10.00am – 1.30pm (registration starts from 9.00am)

Venue: The Vineyard Hotel, Colinton Road, Cape Town, Western Cape, ZA, 7700

RSVP: 20 June 2023

Click here to register for the IG Trading Summit 2023.