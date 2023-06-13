Get uncapped Vodacom Fibre from only R499 per month

You can now get fast and uncapped Vodacom Fibre packages at incredibly low prices, with deals starting at only R499 per month for a 20Mbps connection.

Vodacom is offering these fantastic deals through the country’s top fibre network providers, ensuring that you not only receive fast speeds and low latency – but that your connection is reliable and uninterrupted at all times.

The good news does not stop there – Vodacom Fibre packages don’t have a FUP (fair use policy), and you get tons of extra value with every Vodacom Fibre package.

This includes a free router, installation, and activation.

Additionally, if you need to wait for your fibre installation to take place, Vodacom will give you a free uncapped LTE service for one month to ensure you stay connected.

All of these epic value-added services make Vodacom Fibre the best choice for your fibre needs.

Get connected now

Signing up for a Vodacom Fibre package is extremely easy – all you need do is check the online coverage map to ensure there is an FNO (fibre network operator) partner close to you, and then sign up.

Vodacom has partnered with South Africa’s top FNOs to provide broad coverage across the country, including Openserve, Frogfoot, Vuma, Octotel, Evotel, MetroFibre, Link Africa, and many more.

The company’s dedication to its clients is further reflected in its smartphone app, which allows you to manage your connection, monitor your usage, view the status of your connectivity, and see which devices are connected to your router.

You can also use the app to log service requests directly to Vodacom customer care in the rare event that you experience any connectivity issues.

This will ensure you get a fast resolution to your query.

With this excellent service and exceptional pricing, Vodacom Fibre is the best choice for your internet connectivity needs.

Click here to get uncapped Vodacom Fibre now.