How to choose a storage battery

South Africans are no longer talking about whether they should have a backup solution in place to deal with Eskom’s inability to provide enough electricity to power the country.

Instead, those with the means have either invested in a backup solution or are actively looking for the best solution.

The green tide cannot be stopped. In other words, we know that generators are an option, but more and more people are appreciating that we only have one planet, and we are precariously close to a doomsday scenario where the dominoes begin to fall.

On the other hand, even if the idea of going green in the best interest of the planet doesn’t move someone, the reality is that international trade is increasingly dictating an investment in renewables.

South Africa has an obligation and failing to come to the party may well come with undesirable trade consequences.

Whether a household or a business chooses to invest in renewable energy generation, such as solar, or in an uninterrupted power supply (UPS) system, batteries are an integral component.

If the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining, the electricity that has already been generated needs to have been stored to carry the system until the renewable source resumes once more.

And this brings us to the discussion about batteries. Choosing the right battery is like peeling an onion. Each layer needs to be carefully considered.

First layer – The chemistry

This is perhaps one of the most crucial elements. If the chemistry inside the battery is not right, it will not only be ineffective, but dangerous as well.

Different chemistries are better suited for specific environments.

For instance, automotive-grade battery cells deliver extreme temperature resilience and high energy density, which makes them well-suited to environments that rely on these characteristics.

Second layer – Charging capacity

Once you are satisfied with the chemistry, you need to ensure that the battery chosen has the right capacity insurance.

This is to provide the ability to support the charging required and remain within the paradigm critical for the system chosen.

Third layer – Well-designed box

The battery cells must obviously be of the highest grade. The chemistry means little if the battery is not constructed correctly.

The physical box must be rugged while the connections to the cells for monitoring and power delivery must be solid. The battery must have a well-designed box that can take shocks.

Fourth layer – Safety

The battery should not leak or explode. The safety specification of the battery you choose is an important consideration.

Chemical devices need to be designed and stored correctly as this speaks directly to their safety.

A lithium battery, for instance, features a battery management system (BMS) that monitors and shuts down the battery if something goes wrong.

There are also physical signs to check out as well such as whether the battery is misshapen or has water marks on it.

2nd LiFe batteries from electric vehicles (EVs) are tailor made to deliver the performance and safety required to be quality, robust storage batteries.

If you consider that 2nd LiFe batteries have 10 to 15 years of use once we have repurposed them from their first LiFe in EVs into storage batteries, the value is two-fold: first, you pay less for high-grade batteries, and second, by repurposing EV batteries that would have ended up in landfills by their tons, we can move off the grid in a carbon-sensitive and sustainable manner.

This brings us to the final layer.

Fifth layer – carbon footprint

As mentioned, there is no turning back. Carbon footprint matters for two reasons. First, and most importantly, choosing the lowest carbon footprint is the right thing to do.

Our children and their children deserve a healthy planet. Secondly, as the world contunies shifting towards renewables, companies and countries will increasingly be measured by their carbon footprint, and trade is at stake.

There is no battery with a lower carbon footprint than a 2nd LiFe battery.

One of the biggest ironies of the shift towards renewables is that first life lithium batteries (and the inferior lead acid or gel batteries for that matter) come with a significant carbon cost.

The raw materials must be mined, shipped across the planet, beneficiated and then shipped to their target markets. This is no small footprint.

2nd LiFe batteries, on the other hand, are the single-most carbon-friendly option available precisely because they have already lived their first life in the EV market.

The components are made of the best cells, a casing and the BMS – no new lithium (or lead) is mined and beneficiated, and the cells are put to good use instead of being tossed into landfills.

Choosing 2nd LiFe, which has a comparable performance and lifespan, is the right thing to do for our planet.

