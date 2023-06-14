Get a sweet deal with Euphoria Telecom this winter!

Euphoria Telecom has launched a cost-cutting special that is guaranteed to save savvy business decision-makers hundreds and thousands on their monthly phone spend.

Euphoria Telecom’s business telephone system is geared to give your business maximum communication power with minimum effort (and expense).

Custom-built in South Africa to suit local conditions, Euphoria’s business telephony system is tailored to meet the needs (and budgets) of businesses of all sizes and types.

Euphoria’s platform is based in the cloud, which means that, like Facebook or Gmail, you can access it wherever you are, as long as you have a computer or mobile phone and an internet connection.

Stay in touch, anywhere anytime, any stage of load shedding

Unlike traditional phone systems, cloud-hosted VoIP systems make and receive calls via the internet.

Calls can be made or received via a mobile phone app, a softphone interface on a computer or from a dedicated VoIP handset.

This makes it easy for you and your teams to work at home or the office or wherever they find themselves, keeping things going whether the power is on or off.

Euphoria’s solution incorporates remote time and attendance tracking.

These features provide a holistic view of your employees’ working day, from their first login in the morning to sign-off at the end of the day.

Owners and managers can see who is logged into the system, for how long, whether they are busy on calls or not, and what the outcome of those calls was (a sales, a service request, and so on).

This makes it easy to manage your people whether they are in the office, on the road, or working remotely.

Employees stay logged in when available and can pause their sessions if they go on a break. This activity can be viewed globally across the organisation, so you can see which staff members are available at any time.

With these systems in place, you can implement KPI (Key Performance Indicator) structures based on accurate data about employees’ average talk time, workload and capacity.

All the data you need can be viewed on Euphoria’s cloud-hosted TMS (Telephone Management System), which makes it easy to extrapolate insights that can help you reorganise to achieve better results.

Euphoria’s TMS allows business owners to control their usage and spend effortlessly.

It enables you to manage how many extensions you have, which extensions can call out, enables you to allocate a budget to each extension and get automated reports so you can stay on top of your weekly or monthly usage and costs.

A singular service focus

Euphoria’s 30-day contract is testament to its focus on excellent customer service. The Euphoria team understands that It is entirely in their interest to keep you happy and not to lock you in a contract with complex exit clauses.

You are free to leave whenever you want. Being customer-centric is Euphoria’s first priority and makes up the heart of its operation.

The proof? Euphoria’s very first client, Altech ISIS, is still with the company, a clear illustration of the company’s commitment to keeping its clients satisfied.

With over 200 features, and more being added, Euphoria aims to make the system as comprehensive as possible to serve your every need. It also integrates with Microsoft Teams, Zoho, Zendesk and Freshdesk.

The icing on the cake? Euphoria can save businesses up to 50% on your monthly phone bill without ever locking anyone into a long-term contract. Now that’s a sweet deal!

How can Euphoria help your business in 2023 and beyond? Watch here to get all the details from Euphoria Telecom CTO Nic Laschinger.

Contact Euphoria today for more information via [email protected] or 087 229 9999.

*Ts&Cs apply