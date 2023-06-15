The ultimate smart security system – For applications of all sizes

I have tested many security devices in my time at MyBroadband, and AJAX’s range of sensors, cameras, and controllers is the most sophisticated yet simple-to-use ecosystem I have had the pleasure of reviewing.

This is thanks to the AJAX app, which is extremely easy to use and makes setting up and managing the AJAX security devices a breeze.

We got to experience the full benefits of AJAX’s wireless security devices thanks to MiRO – a leading distributor in Wireless IP Convergence products and solutions.

MiRO recently partnered with AJAX to sell its wide range of products and equip South Africans with everything they need to protect their homes and families.

We were sent the following AJAX security products to try out:

MotionProtect – Indoor motion detector.

– Indoor motion detector. MotionProtect Outdoor – Outdoor motion detector with pet immunity.

– Outdoor motion detector with pet immunity. MotionCam Outdoor (PhOD) – Outdoor motion detector with camera.

– Outdoor motion detector with camera. MotionCam Indoor – Indoor motion detector with camera.

– Indoor motion detector with camera. StreetSiren – Outdoor alarm siren.

– Outdoor alarm siren. Button – Smart remote control and panic button.

– Smart remote control and panic button. SpaceControl – Key fob for managing your security system.

– Key fob for managing your security system. Relay – Low-current dry contact relay.

– Low-current dry contact relay. KeyPad – Wireless touch keyboard to manage security system.

– Wireless touch keyboard to manage security system. LifeQuality – Smart air quality monitor (coming soon).

– Smart air quality monitor (coming soon). GlassProtect – Indoor glass break detector.

– Indoor glass break detector. DoorProtect Plus – Door opening detector.

– Door opening detector. WaterStop – Automatic water shutoff valve (coming soon).

– Automatic water shutoff valve (coming soon). LeaksProtect – Indoor leak detector.

Each device connects to the AJAX Hub 2 Plus, and we linked this hub to our smartphone to control every endpoint using the AJAX Security System Android app.

AJAX also has an iPhone app if you prefer the Apple ecosystem.

AJAX Security System app and setup

Unlike other security systems which can be difficult to set up, we were able to get our AJAX devices connected in no time.

First, we powered up our Hub 2 Plus and connected it to our router via Ethernet.

This hub also supports Wi-Fi, and can take two SIM cards for 4G connectivity.

We then downloaded the AJAX app on our smartphone, created an account, and added the Hub 2 Plus to the app by scanning its barcode.

Every AJAX security device has its own barcode, too, which simplified the process of linking our devices.

All we had to do was tap “Add Device,” scan its barcode, name the device, and assign it to a room.

Placement was easy, too, as devices connect wirelessly and feature batteries that last several years.

Double-sided tape or screws – depending on the size of the device – can then be used to mount them in place.

Using the AJAX app, we could also manage the settings of each device, such as choosing when to receive alerts.

Automate your home

With AJAX’s wide range of devices, home automation can also be achieved alongside an improved security system.

Many of these scenarios are facilitated by the Relay – which enables you to remotely control any standard 230V power supply, giving you control over household appliances.

Examples of this include:

Turning the lights on in your garage when you open your garage door.

Turning your lights on when a motion sensor detects movement, or when you disarm your alarm.

Opening and closing your yard gate from inside your house (using either an AJAX Button or the AJAX app).

We played around with various of these use cases and were impressed with how versatile the AJAX Relay is.

Flood protection

We created a real-world scenario in our new Broad Media Studio by setting up the WaterStop, LeaksProtect, and Indoor MotionCam in the kitchenette – which we promptly “flooded” – and the Siren in the office next door.

The WaterStop features a 3/4-inch Bonomi valve with a battery-operated electric actuator (with an option for an external 9-12V power supply). It is compatible with both hot and cold pipes, and because of its 3/4-inch fitting, it can be connected to your house, office, or warehouse water mains.

We fitted it to the water inlets in the cupboard beneath the sink, and placed the LeaksProtect on the counter next to the sink.

This meant that if the LeaksProtect detected water, it would send a signal to the WaterStop via the Hub 2 Plus, which would shut off the water supply within 5 seconds.

We then positioned the MotionCam to face the small kitchenette and set it to take a photo if it was informed of flooding, and left the siren in our adjacent MyBroadband office.

Finally, we flooded the sink, and the moment the water overflowed and touched the LeaksProtect, it activated the following events:

WaterStop shut off the water supply.

We received a notification on the smartphone app.

We received a picture of the flooding through the MotionCam that was set to do this if LeaksProtect or WaterStop were triggered.

The Siren was activated in our office next door so that even if no one was in the Broad Media Studio, we could have known of the flooding immediately.

This is exceptionally useful in the studio as it is not always occupied during the day, meaning that if something goes wrong, we could end up with a completely flooded building and significant damages. Thankfully, our AJAX system protects us from this.

We were also able to set the WaterStop to automatically shut off the water supply after hours and on weekends, and could even link it to our alarm and keypad and tell it to only open the water supply when the alarm was disarmed – indicating that there were people around.

Sensors and motion detectors

We also tested out another scenario – we combined the Relay with the AJAX motion detectors.

All we needed to do was mount the motion detectors onto poles or fences and set the sensitivity, active times, detection zones, and what actions should be executed when the sensor is triggered.

For example: when a sensor is triggered, we could have a notification sent to our smartphone and to our security company, while blaring our AJAX StreetSiren.

In our testing, we set up two indoor sensors in our office. A MotionProtect detector was in a restricted area at the back of our office, while a MotionCam detector faced the front door to capture all visitors.

Every time the MotionProtect detector was triggered, we immediately received a notification on the app – and if the MotionCam detected movement, this warning was accompanied by up to three photos of the person.

All of these alerts came through the AJAX app within seconds, allowing us to react instantly.

The motion detectors also paired well with the GlassProtect and DoorProtect Plus sensors.

The GlassProtect sensor recognises the sound of glass breaking to alert you of a potential break-in.

The DoorProtect Plus sensor can be used on any door or window and will alert you if it is being opened or tilted.

LifeQuality sensor

We tested the LifeQuality sensor in our office by connecting it to our ventilation system, air conditioner, and humidifier.

We then automated the following scenarios:

If the carbon dioxide levels reached 1,000ppm, it would automatically boost the office ventilation system.

If temperatures reached 24 degrees Celsius, it would activate the air conditioning.

If the humidity dropped below 40%, it would activate the humidifier.

The LifeQuality sensor would also notify us through the app when it performed any of these actions, or if any readings such as the carbon dioxide levels reached dangerous concentrations.

Get your AJAX devices from MiRO

Overall, we were very impressed with how simple the AJAX security devices were to install, and how effectively they performed their tasks.

From the setup of each device to their management through the AJAX app, the process was seamless.

Importantly, all the AJAX devices have complex anti-sabotage protection, too. This will notify you within seconds if a sensor is being jammed, dismantled, or has lost communication with your hub.

