Upgrade your kitchen with the Hisense Premium PureFlat Fridge

Hisense’s new H760FSB-WD Premium PureFlat fridge is feature-rich and sports an elegant design that will improve any modern kitchen.

It is also impressively durable and will keep all your food at the perfect temperature while saving you money on energy costs.

These features make the PureFlat fridge the ultimate choice for your home – and it is now available in South Africa from popular retailers like Takealot, Masons, House and Home, HiFi Corp, and Hirsch’s.

Brilliant design

The PureFlat fridge features a double-door design with a sleek built-in water dispenser that will provide cool, refreshing water on demand.

It comes in plumbed and non-plumbed versions, with the non-plumbed version of the dispenser boasting a capacity of 4 litres.

Once you open the fridge, you will be impressed by its 575L storage – which comprises a range of fully-adjustable shelves with enough space to fit tall bottles or cakes without issue.

Full-width sliding pantries are also available, providing excellent storage space for anything from deli trays to snacks.

You’ll also love the fridge’s XXL door shelves that can hold larger bottles.

Your food and drinks will then be kept at the perfect temperature thanks to the H760FSB-WD Premium PureFlat’s multi-airflow system – ensuring an even distribution of cold air.

This is further optimized by Digital Temp Sensors, which are built into the fridge and engineered to optimally adjust the cooling and freezing level of your fridge.

Thanks to this technology, your food will be stored at a constant temperature – keeping it fresher for longer.

Hisense’s Digital Temp Sensors are supported by the brand’s Super Cool technology, which can quickly drop the fridge’s temperature to 2 degrees Celsius for rapid chilling, as well as the Super Freeze feature that will rapidly decrease the freezer temperature to -24 degrees Celsius.

Durable and efficient

The best fridges don’t only prioritize making your food last longer; they are also built with the best materials to ensure a longer life span for their components.

The H760FSB-WD PureFlat fridge is no exception, as it sports a full metal back that protects its internals.

These components include a highly-efficient inverter that monitors the temperature inside the fridge and manages its cooling output to reduce power consumption.

Saving energy is particularly important in South Africa, and this inverter technology is therefore a must-have in your next fridge.

