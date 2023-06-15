Free pet food for a year from Pets24 – SA’s #1 destination for everything pets

Pet owners nationwide stand a chance to win free pet food for a year by entering the Pets24 new user competition.

The lucky winner will receive free dog or cat food for an entire year, valued at up to R15,000. Simply head over to Pets24.co.za and complete this 2-minute survey.

Being on Pets24 is already a win for pet owners around South Africa

Pets24 is a newly launched online platform with the largest pet service provider directory in South Africa, with over 3,000 pet-related businesses already listed on the platform.

The platform is quickly becoming the number one destination for all things pets, and is a source for reliable, local pet service providers and anything pet related!

This is the perfect platform to equip pet owners with everything they need to keep their pets safe, healthy, and happy.

The Pets24 service provider directory is continuously growing, too, increasing its ability to connect owners to professional pet services across South Africa.

With just a few clicks, you can find various local pet service providers on the platform, including groomers, vets, breeders, adoption agencies, pet shops, pet-friendly accommodations, restaurants, and so much more.



If you are a pet service provider looking for pet-loving customers, you can easily list your business on Pets24 for free.

With a community of over 15,000 monthly users, listed businesses can directly communicate with their customers on Pets24, and have full ownership of their business listings.

They will get access to features such as lead forms, picture and video galleries, social links, coupons, service menus, and more.

Customers can then contact listed businesses, easily make inquiries, and provide feedback with reviews.

Pets24 accommodates a variety of pet service providers with a range of listing packages to best suit their business needs – including free, premium, or pro packages.

It is also currently running a special for the month of June, where businesses can get a free premium listing for 6 months.

By joining the Pets24 community, pet owners have local, reliable, pet-related information at their fingertips.

Check out this pawsome platform and join the growing community today!