Entelect is one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies for the second consecutive year

Entelect, a leading end-to-end technology services and solutions provider, has been recognised by the Financial Times as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies for the second year running.

The Financial Times rankings, which are developed and published in partnership with Statista, showcase businesses that are exhibiting remarkable growth in sectors like fintech, renewable energy, healthcare, commodities, and agriculture.

“We’re honoured to stand alongside other remarkable businesses included in this list, and believe this achievement reflects Entelect’s focus on shaping businesses for the future,” said Entelect.

Entelect’s impressive growth

For the second year in a row, Entelect was recognised as one of Africa’s top 100 fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times.

This achievement is particularly impressive considering the company was founded over 20 years ago.

The rankings therefore prove that Entelect continues to evolve to meet new market trends by embracing the latest technologies and continuously upskilling its employees.

Thanks to its continued focus on growth and excellence, Entelect now works on 150 active projects, has 1,500 qualified software professionals, and operates from nine global offices – all while proudly maintaining its roots in South Africa.

About Entelect

Entelect was founded in 2001 out of the Electrical Engineering school at Wits University by Dr Charles Pritchard.

Pritchard had a vision to build a technology services company that delivered quality solutions and had a knack for identifying talent.

Over 20 years later, Entelect has grown exponentially to offer a wide range of valuable technology services – from custom software development and cloud services, to strategic and training offerings.

Click here to learn more about Entelect.