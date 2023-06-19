International IoT roaming delivered seamlessly by Links Field Networks, a Subsidiary of Otto Wireless Solutions

Fleet Management Companies specifically, but any IoT device owner/manufacturer, look for specific qualities and capabilities in a connectivity partner to ensure efficient and effective management of their vehicle fleets or deployments.

The following are key factors which IoT devices owners, but specifically fleet management companies typically consider:

1. Reliability and coverage:

A connectivity partner should offer reliable network coverage across the areas where the fleet operates. The same can be said for any IoT devices owner. This ensures that vehicles or device remain connected, even in remote or challenging locations. Links Field partners with more than 30 international MNO/MVNO’s giving us coverage in over 200 countries globally.

2. Connectivity Solutions:

Fleet management companies require connectivity solutions that enable real-time tracking, monitoring, and communication with their vehicles. This includes features like GPS tracking, vehicle diagnostics, remote diagnostics, and data transmission capabilities.

Our global coverage gives our clients the peace of mind that no matter where their assets roam, we have them covered. Seamless network handovers, ensure data is received in real-time.

3. Scalability and Data Privacy:

The connectivity partner should be able to handle the scale of the fleet management company’s operations. Whether the fleet consists of a few dozen vehicles or thousands, the connectivity solution should be scalable to accommodate the company’s growth and evolving needs.

From Humble beginnings in 2018, Links Field has grown exponentially, with more than two million connections by the end of 2022, a large portion of those being in the telematics vertical market.

4. Security and Data Privacy:

Fleet management companies deal with sensitive data, including vehicle and driver information. They expect their connectivity partner to prioritize security measures to protect against unauthorized access and ensure data privacy.

Links Field have secure, private APN’s. We also offer further security features with our SoftSIM. Our ability to securely store and encrypt the SIM profile in the module/device memory of an IoT module, further enhances your security by making the device resistant to physical tampering, theft or unauthorised access.

5. Integration Capabilities:

Seamless integration with existing fleet management systems is crucial. The connectivity partner should provide APIs and other integration options to allow smooth data exchange between the connectivity platform and the fleet management software used by the company.

Our Connectivity Management Platform offers our clients API’s and seamless integration into their existing platform.

6. Analytics and Reporting:

The ability to gather and analyse data from vehicles/deployments is essential. These companies seek connectivity partners that offer comprehensive reporting tools and analytics capabilities, providing valuable insights into vehicle performance, fuel efficiency, driver behaviour, and more.

SIM Management, RSP Management, Order Management, Data usage Statistics, Remote SIM Activation and SMS Services are all part of our management platform.

7. Customization and flexibility:

Every fleet management company has unique requirements. A connectivity partner should offer customizable solutions to meet specific needs and be flexible in adapting to changing business demands. We are aware that every customer has their own unique requirements, and it is for that reason that we are able to customise our offerings to meet these requirements.

8. Cost-Effectiveness:

Pricing and cost structure are significant considerations for fleet management companies or any player in the IoT industry. The connectivity partner should offer competitive pricing models that align with the company’s budget and deliver value for the services provided.

Without being cost competitive, Links Field would not be the connectivity partner of choice for some of the largest global Fleet Management companies.

9. Support and customer Service:

Strong technical support and responsive customer service are vital. Fleet management companies prefer connectivity partners who offer reliable support channels, quick issue resolution, and ongoing assistance to ensure smooth operations. Links Field has 15 offices globally, covering every major region. 24/7 Customer Services and Tech Support over Chat, Phone or Email.

Taking the above into consideration, Links Field Networks (Pty) Ltd, should be your first point of call, when selecting your IoT connectivity partner that aligns with your operational goals, enhances efficiency, and maximizes the benefits of your fleet management systems or any IoT deployment.

