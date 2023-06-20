Link Africa Raises R500 Million to Expand its Open-Access Fibre Network

Link Africa, South Africa’s largest independent fibre network operator, announced today that it has raised R500 million to accelerate its expansion across South Africa.

Link Africa is the only FNO in South Africa with exclusive rights to use the patented FOCUS™ technology which enables fibre optic cable deployment in water & sewer systems in a non-disruptive, non-invasive manner which allows for faster and cheaper fibre installation compared to traditional trenching methods.

Its current portfolio has seen rapid expansion into malls and business parks with increased operational capacity to ensure 24/7 customer satisfaction.

The capital raised includes involvement from multiple funders such as the Absa Group, Prescient, a multinational financial management & investment business, along with Paragon Debt Advisory.

With the new funding, Link Africa plans to accelerate its current expansion programme using FOCUS™ deployment to extend its network to more cities where there is a growing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and digital services. The company aims to reach over 10 million households and businesses by 2025.

“We are delighted to have secured this significant funding from our new investors who share our vision of bridging the digital divide in Africa through innovative and affordable fibre solutions,” said Imran Abbas, CEO of Link Africa.

“This funding will enable us to scale up our operations and reach more customers across the country, while creating jobs and supporting local communities.”

“We remain committed to helping the government and businesses gain access to high-quality fibre connectivity.”

“We’re excited to see that our competitors are buying more services from Link Africa as they see the benefits of a quick delivery to their end customer, best MTTR and best prices with SLA’s.”

“We look forward to more business from them.” said Link Africa CFO, Rajesh Bux who played a pivotal role in the funding process.

The deal continues a period of accelerated growth for Link Africa, which also has plans for strategic acquisitions in the near future.

Willem Venter, CEO and Executive Director at Prescient, said: “We are proud to continue supporting Link Africa as it embarks on its next growth phase.”

“Link Africa is a pioneer in the fibre industry and has demonstrated its ability to deliver high-quality and cost-effective infrastructure that benefits millions of people in South Africa.”

“We believe that Link Africa has the potential to become a leading pan-African fibre network operator and a catalyst for digital transformation on the continent.”

