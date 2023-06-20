The ultimate ISP for nerds: Atomic Access

Popular fibre-only ISP Atomic Access has launched a Telegram Quiz Bot that will test your knowledge of Wi-Fi and Fibre, and offer you a discount if you successfully complete their quiz.

“It seemed like a fun project – we wanted to experiment with the idea of offering a discount to customers who are able to do first-line support checks themselves,” says Nick Soper, Co-founder and MD of Atomic Access.

“Having a good understanding of what to look for when your internet service goes offline can often get your service up and running a lot faster. Our quiz bot incentivises customers to become familiar with some basic Wi-Fi and Fibre troubleshooting concepts. Most of the quiz answers are available on our website, and should be fairly easy for techies and gamers,” explains Nick.

Why Atomic is the ultimate ISP for techies and gamers

Atomic is the best choice for technical customers because of its team, network and customer community.

The ISP was built by a small group of engineers dissatisfied with the impersonal service provided by larger ISPs.

Atomic’s team

The company founders are open-source nerds, techies and gamers themselves. Atomic is an ISP built by engineers – not accountants and marketers.

“Our team has a successful track record of founding and building successful telecoms and tech companies, including Octotel, Frogfoot, Teraco and Yoco,” says Nick.

Atomic’s network

Atomic has always had an Open Networking strategy that includes a strong belief in Open Source, Open Peering and Open Standards.

Thanks to these choices, customers get ASIC speeds, a network designed to scale to billions of packets per second, consistent low latency and lots of spare capacity.

“We compile our own Linux kernels for our routers, run Debian on Mellanox / Nvidia hardware and use 100% Open Source routing software. We also operate a fully dual-stack network and offer IPv6 on all our fibre networks. Additionally, we use DHCP and avoid PPPoE where possible,” says Nick.

Atomic’s customer community

Atomic has an active customer community on Telegram.

This gives customers a direct communication channel with the Atomic network engineers and founders, quick access to information about fibre network outages, progress updates, and a place to share advice with other customers.

“Our more technical customers love this. We’re always trying to grow our Telegram community – the more tech-savvy people on the group, the more value for everybody. Quick, clear and technical answers are a refreshing change from having to deal with slow call centres and chat bots,” says Nick.

Why choose Atomic Access?

Nick adds that Atomic is not only for techies and gamers, but by building an ISP with the most technically demanding customers in mind, everybody is kept happy.

“More than 33% of our customers joined because of word of mouth and reviews! Atomic is the ISP most techies and gamers recommend to their friends. We also find that we are the ISP people switch to after getting burnt by big ISP support experiences,” says Nick.

Sign up today

MyBroadband rankings show that Atomic Access is consistently among the top-rated medium and smaller ISPs and has earned hundreds of 5-star reviews from happy customers.

If you live in the Western Cape and are looking for an excellent fibre service with a personal touch, Atomic Access is your best choice.

Want to test your Wi-Fi and Fibre knowledge with the Atomic quiz bot?

Click here to see if you can pass the Atomic Wi-Fi & Fibre Quiz.