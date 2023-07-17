These great South African companies share one thing in common

There is one thing that South Africa’s top companies have in common – they advertise on MyBroadband.

As South Africa’s leading ICT publication, there is no platform in the country better for reaching an audience of technology decision-makers than MyBroadband – and South Africa’s top businesses know this.

MyBroadband’s monthly audience comprises 3 million unique South African visitors, making MyBroadband’s readership larger than all of South Africa’s other IT news websites put together.

This valuable audience includes C-level executives, managers, and business owners, who make up 62% of the site’s total readership.

Equally important is that 61% of MyBroadband’s audience advise their companies on which broadband, telecoms, and IT products and services to buy – accounting for a monthly ICT spend of R6 billion.

MyBroadband readers also provide advice to an estimated 10 million South African consumers about which technology products and services they should choose.

MyBroadband Advertisers

Thanks to this excellent audience, MyBroadband is the platform of choice for South Africa’s top companies.

These companies are the industry leaders in their fields and trust MyBroadband to deliver the best marketing results. They include:

Absa

Discovery

Pinnacle

Standard Bank

Hisense

Huawei

Liquid Intelligent Technologies

Vodacom

MTN

Mustek

BCX

Samsung

And many more

These companies enjoy the wide range of solutions offered by MyBroadband’s marketing team, and trust our experts to maximise their ROI.

Click here to get featured on MyBroadband.