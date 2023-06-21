Save up to R5,000 on the latest Hisense Laser TVs

Hisense is running an excellent promotion on its Laser TVs, providing you with the perfect opportunity to upgrade your entertainment area.

When you buy any Hisense Laser TV, you will get free delivery and installation worth R3,000 – and a free mystery Hisense product worth up to R2,000.

This extra value is available from all retailers who stock Hisense Laser TVs and is also offered on products that have already been discounted.

This makes it the perfect time to buy Hisense’s impressive Laser TVs.

How Laser TVs work

Laser TVs provide an excellent home theatre experience by offering huge sizes and impressive image quality at affordable prices.

This is possible thanks to Hisense’s ultra-short-throw technology, which uses the company’s innovative X-Fusion Laser to transmit your picture onto a specially-designed large screen.

Ranging from 90-inch to 120-inch sizes, Hisense Laser TV screens then offer crystal-clear clarity thanks to Hisense’s Ambient Light Rejection (ALR). This boosts image brightness and prevents washed-out colours.

Advantages of Laser TVs

One of the main advantages of Laser TVs is that they are far more portable than conventional TVs.

All you need to do is pick up the X-Fusion Laser TV unit, move your ALR screen to the new location, and set up accordingly.

Once you have adjusted the Laser TV unit to align perfectly with the screen, you will be ready to enjoy excellent visual quality immediately.

Along with this improved portability, Laser TVs from Hisense are better for your eyes.

This is thanks to Laser TVs using reflected light – as opposed to conventional TVs, which transmit light from the back of the TV straight to your eyes.

Not only does the reflected light system provide significant long-term health benefits, it also makes these TVs perfect for binging your favourite movies and series for hours on end.

Hisense Laser TVs

There are multiple Hisense Laser TVs to choose from in South Africa, as detailed below:

The 90L5H provides 2,100 lumens of brightness at 4K quality, and supports Dolby Atmos sound for multidimensional audio.

The 100L9G uses Trichromatic colour technology to deliver improved visuals.

The 100L5F provides 4K picture quality and uses the latest X-Fusion Laser unit for sharper images.

The 120L5F uses MEMC technology for microsecond-level processor response times – equating to 10-times the processing speed of the average OLED TV.

This Laser TV offers over a billion colours 2,100 ANSI Lumens for a vibrant, cinematic experience.

Experience colour like never before with this Laser TV, which reaches 107% of the BT.2020 colour space – surpassing any flat panel TV on the market.

Click here to learn more about Hisense Laser TVs.