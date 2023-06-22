Become a qualified IT engineer before the end of the year with Optimi College

Optimi College’s IT Academy offers affordable, accredited courses in IT engineering that will help you gain the skills and knowledge you need to excel in the industry.

Classes are held at its Tygervalley campus in Bellville, Cape Town, and will enable you to become certified in IT and software development and gain the skills needed to work as a software developer, network engineer, IT engineer, or IT technician.

With IT engineering in the top five most-in-demand jobs in the country, studying through Optimi College is an excellent choice for any South African.

We find out more about their courses and how they fit into the IT industry, below.

What an IT engineer does

The IT industry comprises a fast-evolving landscape of solutions upon which all businesses have become heavily reliant.

This means IT engineering skills are in high demand and makes becoming an IT engineer an excellent career opportunity for anyone who enjoys working with technology.

It is a broad field that requires diverse skills and as an IT engineer, you will oversee a variety of hardware and software systems within an organisation.

You will be responsible for testing, configuring, and troubleshooting components, solutions, and networking systems to ensure your organisation runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

Once you have completed Optimi College’s IT engineering course, you will be able to work in almost any industry as an IT engineer, IT Technician, IT Support Technician, or IT Helpdesk Consultant.

Optimi College’s IT Academy

Optimi College’s IT engineer face-to-face classes run from August to December – meaning you can become a qualified IT engineer before the end of the year.

Thanks to its short duration, this course is an excellent option for anyone who wants to switch careers as soon as possible.

The IT engineering course covers the following certifications:

CompTIA A+ (Hardware, software, and troubleshooting)

(Hardware, software, and troubleshooting) CompTIA N+ (Networking)

(Networking) CompTIA Server+

CompTIA Security+

CCNA (Routing and switching)

Alternatively, if full-time classes do not suit your schedule, you should consider Optimi College’s CompTIA A+ and Network+ evening classes.

These classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday – with one additional Saturday session per month.

Running over a period of 3 months, these classes also take place at Optimi College’s Tygervalley campus in Bellville, Cape Town.

They are a great way to develop key IT engineering skills in a short period of time without committing to a full-time schedule.

Not in Cape Town? No worries – you can still register for an IT engineering course no matter where you are.

Optimi College offers distance and online learning options in its fields of specialisation, meaning you can complete the course from the comfort of your own home.

Registrations for its online courses are open all year round.

Sign up for Optimi College’s IT engineer course

The next full-time IT engineering course begins on 7 August 2023 at Optimi College’s Tygervalley campus in Bellville, Cape Town.

This course will give you all the skills you need to obtain employment and thrive in the workplace, and you will graduate before the end of the year.

Optimi College offers several payment options to cater to your financial situation, too – so if you can work well with others, solve problems, and find the world of technology fascinating, you should consider studying to become an IT engineer.

Unlock a future of possibilities – click here to learn more about Optimi College’s IT engineering course.