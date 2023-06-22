Get into the sublimation printing industry with JG Electronics

JG Electronics is a leading sublimation printing product supplier in South Africa and should be the first choice for those looking to get into the fabric printing industry.

If you want to start a printing business, JG Electronics offers several small practical packages that will provide you with everything you need to begin producing personalised gifts, promotional items, and custom apparel.

This includes equipment such as the Sawgrass Sublimation Printer, the Craft Express Oven, heat shrink bags, and other essential sublimation equipment and supplies.

Sawgrass sublimation printer

Sawgrass sublimation printers are designed specifically for sublimation with a 4,880 x 1,200 DPI resolution for your decals and designs.

This is complemented by the use of ultra-high-definition ink to provide vivid colours and precise and beautiful details.

Using the printer’s Virtuoso software, you can make manage your printer’s output across multiple substrates and papers.

The Sawgrass sublimation printer also uses sealed cartridges to avoid messiness and has a two-year warranty if you only use Sawgrass inks and use the printer regularly.

Craft Express Oven

The Craft Express Oven is a small oven made especially for sublimation printing.

It boasts a compact design that can handle multiple items simultaneously, using four heating tubes for good transfer quality and a four-sided enamel cavity that provides constant and even temperatures.

A top whirlwind hot air system completes this impressive suite of features and further ensures even heat distribution throughout the cavity.

Using the Craft Express Oven is incredibly simple thanks to its intuitive digital temperature control system, and it boasts three-sided heat-resistant machine housing for convenience and safety.

Heat shrink bags and JG Electronics supplies

Heat shrink bags are cheap and easy to use, and can be cut to whatever size you need.

This lets you decorate items such as mugs from edge to edge, and you can also print on far larger surfaces than what would be possible with a press.

JG Electronics offers heat shrink bags in up to 5-meter lengths and widths of either 165mm or 200mm.

It also stocks heat sealing machines for only R500 that let you cut and seal plastic to any size you need.

Heat guns are also available, and these can be used to shrink the bags over your desired product for even further versatility.

Choosing JG Electronics

JG Electronics has over 30 years of industry experience and stocks a vast selection of sublimation printing products across its online store and its physical branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein branches.

This positions the company as the ideal choice if you’re looking to get into the sublimation industry and need start-up equipment and supplies.

