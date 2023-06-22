SYSPRO Cloud ERP – The ultimate resource management solution for manufacturers and distributors

SYSPRO, a leading global provider of ERP solutions with 45 years of industry experience, has improved upon traditional industry models with its Cloud ERP offering.

ERP solutions are critical for manufacturing and distribution businesses that need to manage their core operational processes and analyse their workflows through a single pane of glass.

SYSPRO is a trusted name in the global ERP industry and has meticulously designed its cloud-based solution to simplify the process of hosting and maintaining an effective ERP.

Advantages of Cloud ERP

The main benefit that SYSPRO Cloud ERP offers over traditional ERP solutions is that all of your critical data is hosted in the cloud.

This allows your ERP solution to be provisioned to your businesses through an as-a-service model – ensuring you don’t have to pay for services and resources that you don’t need.

SYSPRO Cloud ERP makes it easy to scale up or down, depending on the evolving state of your business, to ensure your ERP solution is always optimised for peak performance while minimising your costs.

Not only does this make Cloud ERP the most effective option for many businesses; it also takes the stress and challenges of managing and maintaining your ERP environment out of your hands.

This is true both from a physical IT infrastructure perspective and from a software point of view –which would both otherwise take up lots of your IT team’s time and, as a result, cost your company lots of money.

Instead, SYSPRO’s team of expert technicians will manage your entire Cloud ERP system on your behalf, ensuring it is always updated and secure.

This means your technical team can focus on more important tasks – like taking the data and insights your Cloud ERP system provides and optimising your business processes accordingly.

Prepare against disaster

Cloud ERP solutions are also a critical part of protecting your business against disasters.

From the unrelenting threat of load-shedding to the possibility of man-made or natural disasters affecting your place of work, running your ERP on-premise is a huge risk in 2023.

SYSPRO’s Cloud ERP solutions protect you against these threats by offering superior redundancy and backup capabilities.

They are hosted on Microsoft Azure and use a network of data centres across 38 regions – offering unrivalled redundancy.

Even at each individual data centre, there are redundancy measures in place that cover all possible threats – from power and connectivity to hosting and storage.

If something were to go wrong, this redundancy ensures you can retrieve your backed-up data at any time.

You do not have to manage these backups, either, as SYSPRO will handle this on your behalf.

Choose SYSPRO

SYSPRO Cloud ERP stands apart from competing services thanks to the tailored systems it offers for different verticals within the manufacturing and distribution industries.

Whether your focus is automotive parts and accessories, or food and beverages – there is a tailored ERP solution for every type of business when you choose SYSPRO as your provider.

Click here to learn more about SYSPRO Cloud ERP.