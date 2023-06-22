Dealing with debt with confidence

Increasing numbers of South Africans are enquiring about debt counselling and will need ongoing support even after they have completed their debt counselling journey.

Ayanda Ndimande, who is responsible for client solutions at Sanlam Retail Credit, says that undergoing debt counselling isn’t something to be ashamed of. Rather, it’s a useful tool to get you back on track to build wealth for the future. “We need to offer people an opportunity to start afresh after debt counselling.”

“This means helping them develop new money mindsets and giving them the tools to manage their finances better than they did before.”

This supportive process is vital, especially noting the 40% increase in debt counselling enquiries during Q1 this year – based on Debt Buster statistics. Sanlam’s Credit Dashboard supports this process by helping people to better understand their financial situation and maintain control over their finances.

Ndimande says the imperative to enable people to take positive steps beyond debt counselling is as important as the counselling process itself, to enable them to live a life of financial confidence. “The journey to financial recovery doesn’t stop once debt counselling is complete. We need to help people shift their views around credit-related issues.”

“This starts with knowing their credit score and building healthier credit management behaviours to avoid slipping back into old habits. And that’s where we can assist.”

Maintaining financial discipline with coaching

Ndimande says it is importance of a supportive follow-on from debt counselling must be prioritised. The Sanlam Credit Dashboard provides monthly insights into account activity and payments, your credit score, and a budgeting tool.

Just like athletes use coaches to help them achieve their personal best, a live chat with a Sanlam credit management coach can support you in improving your credit profile and overall financial well-being.

“The dashboard gives you a holistic view of your financial position and helps you stay disciplined. It does this by providing insights into your credit profile with a free credit score check and access to a credit management coach to guide you on good and bad debt, improving your score, and getting back on track financially.”

Ndimande shares four additional steps to maintain a healthy financial life and credit score after debt counselling:

Assess your lifestyle to identify and avoid triggers such as social media which may encourage you to live beyond your means. Balancing debt and savings: While it’s a good idea to pay down debt quickly by prioritising debt repayment, it’s vital to have savings for unexpected expenses.

Examine your debt portfolio and prioritise paying off those with high-interest rates or extended repayment periods. As your improves, negotiate with your creditors for more favourable terms. Some people advocate the ‘snowball approach’, paying off the smallest debt first to free up money to pay off the next smallest debt. Maintaining a healthy debt-to-income ratio: Avoid taking on debt that amounts to more than 25-30% of your income. Remember you don’t need to take on maximum debt just because you qualify for it.

“We want to empower South Africans to manage their credit effectively to achieve their goal.”

“That’s why we give them access to free financial management solutions to build their credit profile after debt counselling and live a life of financial confidence,” concludes Ndimande.