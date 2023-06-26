Lalela 12V Alarm and Gate Lithium Battery – The Battery that lasts 10-times longer

If you are tired of your gate motor, alarm, or electric fence’s battery dying every few months from load-shedding, Lalela has the solution.

Lalela offers lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries that last over 10 times longer than traditional lead-acid batteries, and can be installed as a direct replacement in a matter of seconds.

These batteries provide tons of benefits beyond their extended lifespans, too, such as faster charging rates and better energy efficiency – making the decision to upgrade a no-brainer.

How they work

Alarms, gate motors, and electric fences traditionally come with lead-acid batteries that are not designed for frequent power outages.

They have a lifespan of only 150 charge cycles which doesn’t last very long in South Africa.

Load-shedding will rack up charge cycles on your batteries extremely quickly and will need to be replaced within 3 to 6 months.

“Lead is Dead and Gel is from Hell,” said Gidon Kruger, CEO of Lalela, about lead-acid batteries in this new era of load-shedding.

While these lead acid and gel batteries were good for the old load shedding of 50 days a year, they are no longer suitable for what we are currently experiencing.

On the other hand, the Lalela Lithium Batteries are built with the latest and safest lithium technology – Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4).

Thanks to this new technology, you will get 2,000 cycles per battery at 100% depth of discharge – more than 10-times the lifespan of a lead acid battery.

Alternatively, you can get 6,000 cycles at a depth of discharge of 50% – which is more than 40-times the lifespan of a lead acid battery.

Lalela Lithium Batteries also incorporate advanced recharging capabilities, enabling quick and hassle-free replenishment of power.

With such a rapid recharge cycle, you can rest assured that your alarm system and gate motors will be up and running during load shedding – even when there are short periods between blackouts – ensuring uninterrupted security for your property.

Buy Lalela lithium batteries

When it comes to choosing a battery for your alarm systems and gate motors, the Lalela 12V Lithium Battery stands out as an exceptional choice.

Its unmatched performance, durability, compact design, quick recharging capabilities, and enhanced safety features make it the powerhouse of security.

By investing in the Lalela 12V Lithium Battery, you’re not only ensuring the smooth functioning of your security systems, but are also gaining the peace of mind that comes with knowing your property is protected.

Embrace the power of Lalela and experience a new level of security and convenience today.

Click here to get your Lalela lithium battery from Takealot now.

Click here to get your Lalela lithium battery from Builders now.

Click here to get your Lalela lithium battery from Leroy Merlin now.

Click here to get your Lalela lithium battery from Incredible now.

Resellers and Installers: contact Tarsus today, or contact Michelle from Lalela Retail to learn more.