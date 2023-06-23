Get an investment plan that matches your lifestyle

With a market that goes up and down, you can get an investment that suits your lifestyle and supports your financial goals. An investment which gives you access to your money, when you need it, with no hassles.

When it comes to investing, flexibility is essential to give you the freedom to manage your finances whichever you see fit.

It allows you to tailor your investment according to your needs and lifestyle. It’s also beneficial for you to invest tax free so you can avoid hefty tax deductions when you withdraw your investment. Speak to an accredited financial adviser to find out how to do so.

What can I look forward to with a flexible savings plan?

A flexible plan puts you in control and you can enjoy an array of benefits when you choose to invest in it. Here’s what’s in for you:

1. Change premium payments

Enjoy maximum flexibility in the payment of lump sum and scheduled premiums when invested in a Flexible Investment Plan.

We all know that everything in life doesn’t always go to plan, therefore you can skip up to one year’s worth of premiums if you cannot afford to continue paying for a while.

2. Switch between investment funds when you want

We understand that the economy isn’t always stable therefore you can switch your current investment value or direct future premium payments into any of the over 200 Investment Funds available to suit your own circumstances.

We have a range of funds, here is a list of funds we have available for you to choose from. When you pick a fund it means you can invest across all types of assets, locally or offshore.

The number of switches between funds is unlimited and at no cost or fee.

3. Access your investment whenever you need to

Simply put you can get access to your money at any time you want.

4. You can choose how long you want to invest

You can invest from as little as R500 a month or pay a lump sum of R5 000 and choose how long you want to invest.

Use our savings and investment calculator to estimate how much you could possibly get for the duration you want to save.

*Please note: The flexibility of your investment may differ from other financial services.

How do I get a flexible investment plan?

At Old Mutual, you can apply online without the hassle of standing in queues or making a call. Here’s what you’ll need:

Proof of identification (a valid SA ID or passport)

Proof of residence

Bank account details

To make a more informed decision speak to an accredited financial adviser today to get started on the journey of reaching your financial goals.