Best insurance companies in South Africa

Insurance is critical for any responsible South African, and there are several great local insurance providers to choose from.

The best long- and short-term insurance companies in South Africa include Oneplan, Momentum Life Insurance, Absa Insurance Company, Discovery Insure, and Auto & General.

These providers will protect you against unfortunate and expensive events that could derail your financial health.

They offer low monthly premiums and competitive excess payments across life, car, home, medical, and pet insurance.

You can learn more about these insurance providers through the MyBroadband Insurance Features Portal.

We have detailed what each of these insurance providers offers, below.

Oneplan

Oneplan Insurance offers a wide range of Pet, Health, and Car & Home Insurance plans to suit a variety of needs and budgets.

Unlike other insurance providers, Oneplan pays you out for claims before you visit the doctor or vet, which means you get peace of mind that your bill is taken care of.

What’s more, Oneplan has no networks, so you can keep your favourite doctor or vet.

Oneplan also offers an excess buster add-on from only R15 per month for Health Plans or R30 per month for Pet Plans (excluding Hospital Plans).

This means you’ll never have to worry about paying excess on your insurance claims again.

Learn more about OnePlan here.

Momentum Life Insurance

With a proud claims payment history of consistently paying more than 99% of all death claims, Momentum Life Insurance provides reliable life insurance cover to safeguard you and your family from the financial uncertainty that comes with the death of a loved one.

With proper planning a Momentum Life Insurance payout will take care of your family and financial commitments when you no longer can, like paying for living expenses, settling debt like car or bond repayments and providing for your children’s educations.

With a lump sum payout from Momentum Life Insurance, you can secure the financial security of your loved ones in the event of you passing away. You can also include disability and critical illness cover to better suit your needs.

What’s more, with Momentum’s revolutionary new LifeReturns® discount mechanism, you can use your smartphone to complete a quick digital health assessment screening, similar to taking a short selfie video, to calculate your personalised life insurance premium discount of up to 35%.

Learn more about Momentum Life Insurance here.

Absa Insurance Company

Absa Pet Insurance offers a wide range of insurance cover options that will protect you against expensive veterinary bills.

There are four main products to choose from:

Accident Cover – From R115 per pet per month. Annual limit of R10,000

– From R115 per pet per month. Annual limit of R10,000 Hospital Cover – From R200 per pet per month. Annual limit of R45,000

– From R200 per pet per month. Annual limit of R45,000 Classic Cover – From R315 per pet per month. Annual limit of R48,000

– From R315 per pet per month. Annual limit of R48,000 Premium Cover – From R460 per pet per month. Annual limit of R75,000

Absa Pet Insurance prioritises excellent customer service to ensure all your claims are handled quickly and effectively.

Learn more about Absa Pet Insurance here.

Discovery Insure

Discovery Insure offers a wide range of insurance products – from business insurance and business assurance, to gap cover.

It is well-known for its shared value model that rewards its clients with lots of extra value if they perform actions that make them less likely to file a claim.

For example, Discovery Insure’s business insurance product incentivises companies to treat their employees in ways that reduce the likelihood that the client would have to claim on behalf of the employee.

Through this model, Discovery Insure has grown to be a leading South African insurance company that has expanded its presence to international markets.

Auto & General

Auto & General is a leading South African insurer that is committed to paying 100% of valid claims.

Established in June 1985, this proudly South African company has made its mark globally.

While it is a diverse, agile and evolving company, constantly pursuing new ways to deliver on our customer’s changing needs, its commitment to service excellence remains constant.

Learn more about Auto & General here.

Auto & General is a licensed non-life insurer and FSP. Terms and conditions online.