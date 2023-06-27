Avoid Breeder Scams With Pets24: 100+ Reliable Dog & Cat Breeders

When searching for a new pet, it’s essential to choose responsible and reputable pet breeders.

These breeders prioritize the health and welfare of their animals, ensuring they are raised in loving and nurturing environments.

Responsible breeders conduct proper health screenings, vaccinations, and socialization for their puppies and kittens, setting a solid foundation for their future well-being.

Pets24 is a website that helps you find trustworthy breeders in your area and beyond.

The Pets24 website can connect you to over 100 registered dog and cat breeders nationwide.

Pets24 offers detailed listings with breeders’ contact information, breeding practices, the application process, and animal care details.

The platform includes community feedback to help users make informed choices.

By using Pets24, you can avoid the pet scams our friend Wackhead Simpson talks about.

Protecting Against Puppy and Kitten Scams

With the rise of online pet fraud and pet scams, it has become dangerous and difficult for buyers to find reputable dog and cat breeders.

Pets24 saw the need to connect responsible breeders with caring owners in a trusted environment.

Their pet breeders directory gives you the opportunity to safely choose from an extensive list of cat and dog breeders.

On the website, you can find pet breeders with dogs and cats registered with reputable organisations such as the Kennel Union of Southern Africa (KUSA) and the Southern African Cat Council (SACC), respectively.

By using Pets24 to find pet breeders, you can navigate the maze of pet scams and confidently bring home a pet from a reputable breeder.

If you are getting a new pet or already have one, there is also an inexhaustible amount of information and guidance for pet owners on Pets24.

Pet owners can find the answer to any pet-related question and the latest information about trending topics and events in the pet world.

Find informative blogs and comprehensive guides on training, feeding, grooming, travel and more.

You will also have access to the largest pet service provider directory in South Africa!

With just a few clicks, you will find various pet service providers on the platform, including groomers, vets, breeders, pet foods, pet shops, pet-friendly accommodations, restaurants, and so much more.

Pets24 is also running a competition for pet owners nationwide to stand a chance to win free pet food for a year!

The lucky winner will receive free dog or cat food for an entire year, valued at up to R15,000.

To enter the competition you can simply head to Pets24.co.za and complete this 2-minute survey.