Why Afrihost is the best Broadband ISP in South Africa

Afrihost is the winner of the 2023 MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award.

Afrihost was selected as the winner thanks to the high-quality products and services it offers to the South African market, as well as its high levels of customer service.

According to Analytico – a leading South African IT and telecommunications research company under the Broad Media umbrella – Afrihost offers consistently fast speeds and low latency through its extensive range of connectivity solutions.

It also leads the way when it comes to customer service, and has frequently held the top spot in the MyBroadband ISP customer satisfaction ratings over the past year.

“Our passion for our clients makes us go further – doing more, and providing you with leading services and products,” said Afrihost.

“As an Afrihost client, you can expect only the best, because we go to extraordinary lengths to make you happy. No contracts, no credit checks, and no catches are all hallmarks of Afrihost’s service experience.”

About Afrihost’s connectivity solutions

Afrihost provides a wide range of broadband services to South African homes and businesses – including Fibre, Fixed LTE, ADSL, and Mobile Internet.

It also regularly creates new products to keep up with the latest industry trends.

This includes its recently-launched fixed 5G packages and Air Mobile – an MVNO that runs on the MTN network.

With its commitment to launching new, high-quality products and the unrivalled performance of its existing solutions, Afrihost is the deserving winner of the 2023 MyBroadband Best Broadband ISP of the Year award.

Click here to learn more about Afrihost’s broadband solutions.