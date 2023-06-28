Live Large with the new HUAWEI nova Y91: Featuring an Ultra-Large 7000 mAh Battery, Ultra-Large Display, and Ultra-large Storage

HUAWEI has officially launched the latest addition to its esteemed nova Y Series, the HUAWEI nova Y91, now available in South Africa.

Live Large with this cutting-edge smartphone that is packed with remarkable features, including its showstopping and iconic Starry Circle design, a large 7000 mAh Super battery and a captivating 6.95-inch HUAWEI FullView Display.

Capturing every moment with precision and clarity, the phone boasts a remarkable 50 MP AI Dual Camera system, delivering an extraordinary imaging experience.

Joining the ranks of the nova Y Series lineup is one other exceptional model: the HUAWEI nova Y71.

Together, these devices showcase the brand’s commitment to innovation and elevate the smartphone experience to new heights.

Live Large with the aesthetically pleasing design

The HUAWEI nova Y91 boasts a stunning Starry Circle design that embodies elegance and functionality. With its symmetrical axis aesthetic, this phone is truly a sight to behold.

The rear cameras are cleverly incorporated within the star-ring, creating a sleek and futuristic appearance.

Drawing inspiration from the renowned nova family, this device showcases a modern color palette.

The Moonlight Silver and Starry Black options add a touch of sophistication to the smartphone’s overall appeal. Despite its generous 6.95-inch screen, the device maintains a slim and compact body, ensuring a comfortable grip.

Live Large and experience limitless power

In a world driven by continuous connectivity, the HUAWEI nova Y91 guarantees you a battery performance that goes above and beyond, empowering you to conquer every task with unwavering energy.

Experience the unrivaled battery life with the HUAWEI nova Y91 and its colossal 7000 mAh powerhouse. It embraces a dual-cell design with exceptional energy density, which effortlessly balances weight and endurance.

The icing on the cake is the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which seamlessly complements the phone’s massive battery, delivering lightning-fast charging speeds.

With an intelligent charging system boasting a 20-layer protection mechanism, your safety and convenience are guaranteed throughout the charging process.

Live Large with an immersive visual splendor for all your viewing pleasures

The HUAWEI nova Y91 features a 6.95” HUAWEI FullView Display offering a superior visual experience. This large and beautiful screen provides users with an immersive and more vibrant visual.

Additionally, the thin bezels around the display enhance the phone’s aesthetic appeal, making it feel smaller and more lightweight in hand.

The display supports a 270Hz Touch Sampling Rate and 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth experience when browsing online and playing games.

Moreover, HUAWEI’s super-resolution touch software algorithms improve touch accuracy, making for an exceptional gaming experience.

Users can swipe through websites and videos with little lag and get into the action much faster when gaming.

The smartphone also supports the LCD Full Screen always-on display feature, the first of its kind, for easily glancing at essential information without unlocking the phone.

Live Large with the 50 MP AI dual camera, designed to capture precious moments

The HUAWEI nova Y91’s 50 MP primary rear camera allows users to capture stunning low light photos. With Super Night 2.0 mode, it delivers night shots with rich details and textures.

Even in challenging lighting, the HUAWEI nova Y91 can shoot textured portraits. The 8 MP front camera supports portrait segmentation and AI Beauty 5.1 for natural and flattering selfies.

Live Large with plenty of storage and a pleasant sound experience

The 256 GB storage of the HUAWEI nova Y91 gives you the freedom to install your favourite apps, and games, download large files for work and study, and keep your favourite movies on the phone.

And thanks to the symmetrical dual stereo speakers, users get immersive, clear, and stunning sound.

The Histen 8.1 balanced sound effects restore the texture and clarity of sound, which together with a spatial sound field, provides you with an enjoyable listening experience.

Presenting the HUAWEI nova Y71: An exquisite addition to the Y Series

You can go further into the realm of endurance with the HUAWEI nova Y71, equipped with a robust 6000 mAh battery capable of up to three days of uninterrupted usage on a single charge.

Paired with the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology, your charging experience becomes a breeze, offering both speed and convenience.

The HUAWEI nova Y71 features a 48MP High-res Main Camera, a 120° 5MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera.

Thanks to the f/1.8 aperture of the 48MP High-res Main Camera, it allows for more light when shooting at night time.

The HUAWEI nova Y71 also brings games and movies alive with an expansive 6.75-inch HUAWEI FullView Display.

The flat screen with a high screen to body ratio of 90.26% and a narrow notch can provide more room to display content.

The smartphone also has a 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM to keep everything smooth even when multiple apps are running at the same time.

To experience these amazing features, get your hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y91.

You can purchase it from the HUAWEI online store for R6999 or from R399 on a 24 – month contract from selected retail stores.

The HUAWEI nova Y71, also available from the HUAWEI online store is R4999, or from R299 on a 24-month contract.