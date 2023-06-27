Xtreme Tuner App – Manage all your GALAX gaming hardware in one place

GALAX, a leading global gaming hardware brand, has released the Xtreme Tuner app – allowing users to manage their entire GALAX gaming arsenal in one place.

From monitoring their GALAX GPU performance in real-time, and support for customization such as overclocking, to full system ARGB control – every GALAX PC component can now be managed through the Xtreme Tuner interface.

We unpack both the PC and smartphone versions of this solution, below.

Xtreme Tuner App

GALAX has gone the extra mile by launching a mobile app that provides impressive functionality.

When using graphics cards like the GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 EX Gamer – available from Matrix Warehouse – gamers can download the Xtreme Tuner App and access a wide range of features, including:

Real-time GPU monitoring.

Advanced 1-click OC.

Easy control over your GPU clock speeds, fan speeds, and voltages.

ARGB effect control.

Xtreme Tuner App is a game-changer as it allows gamers to customize their GPU remotely without needing to bring up any software on their desktop.

There is no longer any need to pause their game while changing their settings – they can just whip out their phones and easily access the overclocking and customization menus, and even the real-time monitoring tool.

This ease of access to these GALAX customization tools makes GALAX a great choice when buying a new GPU in South Africa.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Xtreme Tuner Plus

Apart from the mobile app, GALAX also has PC software – Xtreme Tuner Plus – that controls not only your GALAX graphics card, but also your GALAX gaming peripherals – such as the GALAX Slider gaming mouse, GALAX Sonar headsets and GALAX Stealth keyboard.

When it comes to your GALAX GPU, the Xtreme Tuner Plus app comes with several real-time monitoring tools to keep you updated on important metrics like clock speeds, fan speeds, and temperatures, while its unique 1-Click OC feature vastly simplifies the process of overclocking your GPU.

All overclocking settings can be adjusted through Xtreme Tuner Plus, too – making this desktop app your one-stop shop for all your GALAX gaming performance needs.

As for the gaming peripherals, users can easily customize various settings, including tinkering with the DPI of their gaming mouse, accessing the EQ menu of their gaming headsets, and recording macros for their gaming keyboard.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

HOF ARGB Control Box

To streamline the use of the Xtreme Tuner App even further, GALAX has launched the Hall Of Fame (HOF) control box that gives users full control to synchronise all ARGB effects across components and peripherals.

GALAX Vortex case fans, Hydro Vortex CPU coolers, GALAX graphics cards, Dark Obelisk support sticks, and even other ARGB accessories can all be linked to the Control Box and managed using the Xtreme Tuner mobile app.

Once these ARGB components are linked to the control box, all you need is a smartphone to control your full-system ARGB effects at your fingertips.

Join the GALAX gaming revolution

GALAX’s Xtreme Tuner tools and the HOF Control Box prove its commitment to providing gamers with everything they need to play at their best.

It expects these apps to transform the gaming industry by providing gamers with unrivalled control over their gaming PC.

Join the GALAX gaming revolution – get the GALAX GeForce RTX 4070 EX Gamer from Matrix Warehouse today.