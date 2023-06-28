Good news for South African ISPs – OADC announces no power rate hikes

Open Access Data Centres (OADC) has announced that it will not increase its power rates despite the recent 18.65% electricity tariff hike imposed by NERSA (National Energy Regulator of South Africa).

The recent power rate hike by NERSA has put a significant strain on many of OADC’s clients and partners, which has led the company to refrain from increasing its power rates.

This decision will provide a stable and predictable cost structure that empowers OADC’s ISP, WISP, and corporate clients to plan and budget effectively.

“Our decision to keep power rates unchanged in the face of NERSA’s recent rate hike is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our clients,” said Darren Bedford, Group Chief Business Development Officer at WIOCC Group.

Other measures

OADC, which is a WIOCC Group company, has also taken steps to mitigate the impact of loadshedding with its robust N+1 infrastructure, which boasts state-of-the-art UPS systems and seamless generator backup.

This ensures an uninterrupted power and cooling supply to clients who use any of its four core data centres and network of edge data centres located in business hubs throughout the country.

“We understand the importance of stability and cost control in today’s challenging business landscape,” said Bedford.

“By providing peace of mind with power security measures, we empower businesses to remain focused on their goals without worrying about rising power costs or unexpected outages.”

OADC has remained at the forefront of the data centre industry thanks to its excellent service delivery, reliability, and commitment to client satisfaction.

This operational philosophy will continue as OADC strives to prioritise the needs of its clients by delivering exceptional value while keeping costs under control.

