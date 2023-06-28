Mecer Inter-Ed recognized as the winner of 2023 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year

Mecer Inter-Ed announced today, that they have won the Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year Award 2023. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award is an incredible honor and a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication. We are proud to be recognized for our innovative solutions and our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

We look forward to continuing our partnership with Microsoft and helping our customers achieve their goals.” – Morne Hugo Executive: Microsoft Training

Mecer Inter-Ed has implemented a systems approach by utilizing Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, and Microsoft Azure. This approach has not only enabled their business but also provided a streamlined customer experience, ensuring efficient operations and optimal utilization of Microsoft tools.

Mecer Inter-Ed’s corporate approach is simple yet effective. They prioritize ensuring that their customers understand the journey of upskilling and reskilling. By providing a clear path for success, MIE empowers individuals to navigate their learning process and achieve their goals.

They developed workforce development programs that have stimulated both the partner ecosystem and addressed the skills shortage faced by their customers. Initiatives like Workforce of the Future and #SheCanDoIT have been instrumental in upskilling and empowering individuals, bridging the skills gap in the industry.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Mecer Inter-Ed was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in South Africa

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

Mecer Inter-Ed has become a renowned brand synonymous with robust relationship-building, consistent partner support, and Microsoft-collaborative innovations. Their approach to innovating the learning experience has set them apart, making them a formidable team of dedicated and passionate people driving the transformation of African lives.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year.

Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

