Ensuring home network security: Essential tips to safeguard your digital world

Don’t be a victim; become cyber security aware and take proactive measures to help protect yourself, your family, and all your personal information.

Ensure you stay informed and take preventive measures by regularly upgrading and updating your equipment and software.

In a home environment, it is crucial to implement robust security measures across all computing devices such as computers, laptops, printers, mobile phones, and security cameras.

Your router acts as the central hub of your home network, enabling seamless communication and internet access among multiple devices.

The Crucial Role of Regular Secure Router Updates

The Huawei WiFi AX3 router offers advanced security features, including WPA3 encryption, firewall protection, and parental controls.

This router supports the latest WiFi 6 technology, ensuring faster speeds, increased network capacity, and reduced latency for improved performance.

With its seamless connectivity and ability to handle multiple simultaneous connections without compromising security, the Huawei WiFi AX3 provides an exceptional combination of high-speed connectivity and advanced security features.

Boost Your Network Security: Expert Tips for home cyber security

Strong Setup Interface and WiFi Passwords: Your password should be strong, unique, and challenging to guess. Never use the same password twice.

Stay Updated: Regularly updating your router’s firmware is essential for maintaining a secure home network and protecting against potential cyber threats.

It ensures optimal performance and enhances the overall security of your connected devices.

Essential Encryption Protocol: Encrypting your WiFi network is essential to keep your sensitive information confidential.

Opting for robust encryption protocols such as WPA2 or the latest WPA3 is recommended.

Bolstering Network Defence

In addition to encryption, you can take further security measures to strengthen your network’s defence.

Routers shipped by Axxess have the following enabled by default:

Limit Access: By disabling remote administration, you can restrict access to your router’s settings only to trusted devices within your home network.

This simple step minimises the risk of unauthorised access, keeping your network safer.

Firewall Activation: Activating a firewall to act as a guard filters incoming and outgoing network traffic.

This effective defence mechanism blocks unauthorised access attempts, providing an extra layer of protection.

Guest Networks: Guest Networks offer essential protection by allowing users internet access without compromising your local network.

This segregation prevents potential threats from compromising sensitive information.

You also gain control by setting limitations such as speed and restricted access, which is something you can easily do with a Huawei AX3 router with its parental control which can help you safeguard your network’s integrity.

Uninterrupted Connectivity and Safety: Ensuring Reliable Power Supply During Load Shedding

The GIZZU 36W 32Wh 8800mAh Mini Dual DC UPS is a compact and intelligent solution for maintaining the security and stability of your home during blackouts.

As an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), it offers backup power to critical devices like your router and security systems.

With its high-capacity battery and dual DC output, the GIZZU UPS ensures uninterrupted operation, safeguarding your home security systems and maintaining a stable internet connection.

Take charge of your home network security by upgrading your equipment and software regularly.

Strengthen your network further with strong passwords, firmware updates, and WiFi encryption.

