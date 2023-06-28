GLINT unveils innovative solar power subscription service for South African homes

GLINT, a revolutionary in the solar finance industry, is proud to announce the launch of its game-changing solar subscription service in South Africa. Designed with a service-oriented approach, this innovative service offers the benefits of solar power right at your doorstep, without any of the complexities or worries associated with equipment ownership or management.

GLINT’s solar subscriptions provide a unique value proposition: they offer customers access to rooftop solar services, including battery backup, operation, and maintenance. Unlike traditional solar options, GLINT’s subscriptions are not a rental, rent-to-own, or finance agreement.

Rather it’s comparable to subscribing to an unlimited data plan on a mobile network, where you pay a monthly subscription and the focus is on service, with the quality kit being standard.

“GLINT’s solar subscriptions are transforming the way homeowners embrace solar energy,” said Franc Gray, CEO of GLINT. “By focusing on the service rather than the product kit, we’ve made it both affordable and easy to deploy – two key factors we identified as obstacles to onboarding solar clients. Now you can literally subscribe to the power of the sun.”

GLINT sets itself apart in the competitive solar energy market with its unique customer journey. The fully digital application process allows homeowners to transition to solar power seamlessly, avoiding cumbersome paperwork.

Additionally, GLINT’s transparent pricing model means that homeowners can make informed decisions, understanding the costs involved, the potential savings, and return on investment.

GLINT’s commitment is to make transitioning to solar power easier and more accessible than ever for homeowners. GLINT’s innovative solar subscription service provides reliable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly energy solutions, making the switch to solar power as straightforward as subscribing to a service.

As GLINT continues to expand, its long-term goals include innovating the services and offering an even wider range of subscription choices. The aim is to firmly establish itself as a leading provider of reliable and cost-effective solar services in South Africa.

To learn more about GLINT’s unique solar subscriptions and explore the power of solar energy made simple, visit www.glint.co.za today.

