Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen streaming media player – The new industry standard

The Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen streaming media player was recently launched in South Africa and is the best device for those wanting to turn their TV into a smart entertainment centre.

Improving upon its predecessor in many ways, Xiaomi’s 2nd-Gen TV Box S is expected to be a hit locally.

We got a chance to try out the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen for ourselves, and we were seriously impressed with what it has to offer.

Improved offering

The first generation of the Xiaomi TV Box proved extremely popular in South Africa, thanks to its robust suite of features – and the TV Box 2nd-Gen improves upon this in several ways.

Most notably, the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen is now Google-certified and supports Google TV, which unlocks tons of extra functionality compared to the previous-gen version.

This includes native support for the most popular streaming apps:

YouTube

Amazon Prime

Showmax

Netflix

Disney+

Spotify

And many more

We tried out each of these apps and were impressed with how seamlessly they ran – they were a clear step up from other streaming media players we have used of late.

Other native Google apps that impressed us included the Google Chrome browser and Google Assistant.

With Chrome, it was super easy to surf the internet on our TV – in stark contrast to the usual clunky and laboured interfaces when using a smart TV.

Google Assistant was also a breath of fresh air, as it provided extensive hands-free control over our TV. When we did use the included Xiaomi remote control, it was equally impressive – sporting new IR functionality to control our TV Box S, TV, and soundbar.

Technically excellent

Powering the ease-of-use features offered by the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen is significantly-improved hardware and software that now supports 4K streaming and HDR10+.

HDR10+ improves the visual fidelity of content by increasing image brightness and contrast with a broader colour palette – and this was immediately noticeable to us.

We tested a wide range of content and in every case, we experienced richer detail and a vastly smoother picture.

Complementing the support for HDR10+ is Dolby Vision – which works with HDR10+ to optimise content based on the device you are using.

This is in addition to Dolby Atmos support in the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen, delivering excellent spatial sound that immersed us in movies, series, and sports matches.

When all of these features are combined, the cinematic experience of using a Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen streaming media player is superb – and are confident it will be a hit in South Africa.

Get your Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen streaming media player from the following stores:

Watch our video review of the Xiaomi TV Box S 2nd-Gen streaming media player below.