What’s Next with Aki – South Africa’s leading technology video podcast

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s leading technology video podcast and has experienced huge growth since its launch in 2020.

It has accumulated over 3 million views and continues to grow at a rapid rate – as proven by the 2022 Spotify Wrapped summary.

The Spotify report showed that What’s Next achieved the following in 2022:

208% increase in hours listened

increase in hours listened 204% increase in podcast streams

increase in podcast streams 162% increase in listeners

increase in listeners 97% increase in followers

This trend has continued in 2023, and the show is set to have its most successful year yet.

Why What’s Next rocks

What’s Next has achieved this incredible success thanks to its excellent host – Aki Anastasiou.

Anastasiou is a leading technology personality in South Africa and has years of experience on both radio and TV.

His engaging interview style is complemented by the unrivalled calibre of the guests who have featured on the show, including:

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Shameel Joosub Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Hylton Kallner Openserve CCO Phila Dube

Phila Dube LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh

Videsha Proothveerajh Supersonic MD Megan Nicholas

Megan Nicholas Bank Zero Co-Founder Michael Jordaan

Michael Jordaan Microsoft Africa President Lillian Barnard

These guests provide the latest insights into the local ICT industry – making What’s Next the go-to video podcast for anyone who works in the technology field.

Feature on What’s Next

Businesses and their executives can feature on What’s Next through an interview package or as a series sponsor.

Both of these opportunities offer unrivalled reach and ROI on your marketing spend.