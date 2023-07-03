The Best Gap Cover in South Africa: Choose Your Provider Wisely

In South Africa, having a medical aid is critical to ensure you receive quality healthcare.

Whilst we all know about the country’s skyrocketing cost of healthcare, our monthly premiums often yield much less benefit than the rates we’re charged.

This is where gap cover steps in to close the financial gap that forms in our medical cover.

Apart from being unexpected, a sudden accident could cause injury that requires medical treatment, if not major surgery.

Suddenly, the medical expenses are racking up before we know it, and our medical aid benefits don’t seem to touch sides.

If you need to be admitted to a hospital, concerns over the shortfall costs that your hospital stay may incur should not be the first priority.

By opting to have gap cover in place before moments of crisis hit, you ensure you have peace of mind in knowing you’re covered.

Going further than just opting for gap cover, choosing the right gap cover provider is crucial in ensuring your concerns don’t become a reality.

The Need For Gap Cover

It can often seem that our medical aid benefits run out when we need them most, leaving us in the dark about whether a medical procedure will be covered or not.

This can be stress-inducing as, with the nature of medical aid, specific procedures and treatments are only partially covered or not covered at all.

On top of this back-and-forth limbo, the rules and regulations of medical aid schemes in South Africa can be exasperating and frustrating to follow.

For most South Africans, the typical pattern is to undergo all of this frustration only to eventually give in and somehow find the money to settle the outstanding shortfall amount.

The solution to this ever-so-common process as a means of safeguarding yourself?

Being a tried-and-true, sometimes life-saving, decision is the choice of taking out medical gap cover.

But with this, the question that naturally arises is whether all medical gap providers are created equal.

The answer is seemingly not, and here’s why.

Is There A Need For Gap Cover With Comprehensive Medical Aid?

Gap cover is not to be seen nor defined as a ‘quick fix’ solution or substitute for a medical aid plan.

Instead, it should be viewed as a complementary product that works alongside your medical aid and augments the health coverage that is provided.

Various healthcare costs, such as in-hospital procedures and related co-payments, are commonly not completely covered by a medical aid plan in South Africa.

After this, having gap cover saves you financially as it steps in to cover the shortfall between what your doctor charges and what your medical aid covers.

Choosing a Medical Gap Cover Provider

Even with being a member of a solid medical aid scheme, medical expenses are a significant financial burden for most South Africans.

Choosing to augment your medical cover with gap cover can end up being a decision that gives back for years to come for you and your loved ones.

However, when choosing the best gap cover provider to optimise your current medical aid, you need to do a lot of groundwork before making a choice.

To understand what you would be giving and receiving, undergoing proper research before signing up with a particular provider or policy is vital.

We are all individuals with varying needs and medical conditions, so what may suit one person may not necessarily suit another.

What To Look Out For When Comparing

The choice of the best gap cover will differ from person to person, designed to be a tailored solution to meet individual needs of the required medical cover.

Investing in gap cover allows you to save money in the long run while reducing the cost of your monthly premiums.

When comparing gap cover providers, here’s what to keep in mind:

Coverage

As a first step, look for a policy that provides coverage for the specific services, treatments and medical procedures that you personally may require.

From this, you have a good understanding of what is covered and what is not.

Ensure that the policy covers the shortfall between what is charged by your healthcare provider and what portion your medical aid scheme covers.

Provider Network

Make sure to check whether the provider network includes the healthcare providers and facilities that you prefer or need to use.

This is important in ensuring your policy covers exactly what you need and where it needs to be done.

Limits and Exclusions

Carefully consider all the exclusions and limits that may apply to a given policy to ensure that it meets your specific needs.

Many policies have a lifetime, monthly or annual limit on the total cover amount and certain exclusions for pre-existing conditions.

Cost

Keep in mind that gap cover works alongside the current medical aid coverage, so account for this cost within your monthly budget.

Go further to also compare the respective premiums and benefits of different policies to decide which one offers the best value for your money.

Reputation and Customer Service

A significant consideration to tick off is checking the reputation of the gap cover provider and their customer service record.

Compare providers and read reviews from other customers to get a sense of their experiences with the company and the calibre of service they received.

The Importance of Reputation & Status In Gap Cover

The factor of service reputation plays a big role in your personal selection process for a gap cover provider.

You can start with organic research in search engines such as Google, enabling you to consult credible platforms such as Hellopeter to hear others’ views and experiences with respect to service issues, claims issues or admin issues.

Even if a given provider is not the worst-rated insurance company, poor service can lead to a lack of communication, customers being ignored, and plenty of stress along the way.

Poor reviews can be a major indicator to take into consideration when making your choice.

Equally, when claims are not processed properly or not processed at all, the result is a lack of trust in the insurer.

Red flags would include unauthorised deductions, duplicated or unsuccessful debit orders, suspicious charges, outdated policies, and incorrect details on claims.

Compare Insurance Companies on Hellopeter

Hellopeter continues to be a trusted and valuable source of information, with certain insurers standing out in terms of customer satisfaction.

Among a range of competitors, Total Risk Administrators is regarded among the most trusted gap cover providers and also came out among the top few in a comparative exercise recently featured in the online publication justmoney.co.za.

In a recent article written by Marlize de Villiers, the magazine compared the performance of some of the better-known medical gap providers in South Africa:

Credible sources such as this and solid, positive reviews on Hellopeter can help you decide to sign up with a provider of choice.

At Total Risk Administrators (TRA), your needs and budget come first, with gap cover being offered at the right price for quality service offerings.

TRA continues to be a credible and fuss-free gap cover provider South Africans across the country trust, with claims paid out timeously and efficiently, saving you time, money and hassle.

Who offers the best gap cover in South Africa?

At the end of the day, medical gap cover could prove to be life-saving in the case of any unexpected health emergencies.

Considering the current economic climate, combined with the reality of the public healthcare system in South Africa, gap cover is a necessity more than a luxury add-on.

Total Risk Administrators specialises in offering you the best gap cover to ensure you and your loved ones are covered.

With amply satisfied customer reviews and a reputation to match, the company’s industry status attests to the integrity and efficiency it upholds.

For gap cover that meets both your budget and needs, get in touch today to select a gap cover policy that works for you.

