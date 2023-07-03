Bridge any distance with Hikvision webcams

Today, remote meetings, distance learning, and distance working have become normal for people around the world. And to do this, we need the best and most advanced webcams. Hikvision’s brand new line of Webcams contains a wide variety of options to guarantee the perfect fit for any user in any scenario.

Equipped with high edge definition, noise reduction, and USB plug & play, you can get it all – studio-quality imaging, crystal clear sound, and ease of use.

Their webcams cover numerous applications and scenario’s. We will focus on three main commercial uses covering remote conferencing, live streaming, and online education applications and product features.

Excellent for virtual meetings, conferences and streaming large corporate events

Remote Conference Hikvision Webcams guarantee great streaming with excellent options in a variety of applications. Meetings of all kinds will be enhanced, across any distance.

Thanks to its wide-angle lenses, this webcam is ideal if you want to capture several members of your team in the same shot.

The wide-angle lens offers up to 4K resolutions and uses a patented imaging system for excellent colour reproduction, too – resulting in precise imaging and smoother communications.

Other key features include dual-axis rotation and 5x optical zoom, making it easier to adjust your shot in seconds to suit the needs of each call.

Product recommendation for Remote Conferencing – Pro Series

Product recommendation for Remote Conferencing – Ultra Series

The fully-equipped accessory kits promise easy installation and a smooth streaming experience.

Dream It and Stream It

Hikvision offers several webcams that are aimed specifically at streamers. Give your dream a beam of light and step into the spotlight. Share your passion and creativity with the world via Hikvision Live Series Webcams. If you can dream it, you can stream it!

Look your best every moment

With 5 levels of brightness, providing the best ambiance, even in dim conditions.

Sharp Auto Focus

Along with super focus technology, provides instant focus on products and movement, and ensures clarity near and far with no blur.

Easy Flip screen

Hikvision Live Series Webcams support tripod, desktop, and monitor mounting, and more. Magnetic on three sides, the camera can stand up straight or lay on its side. Switch image orientation by flipping the position for instant horizontal and vertical screen adjustment.

Product recommendation for Remote Conferencing – LIVE Series

Product features: 2 / 4 / 8 MP, sharp auto focus lens technology, supplemental light, 2 Built-in mics with intelligent noise reduction and magnetic mount and magnetic shutter, so you don’t have to worry about a privacy breach since you’re covered!

DS-UL2 – Gaming

DS-UL4 – Lifestyle sharing

DS-UL8 – E-Commerce streaming

Auto Framing Intelligence

Hikvision’s all-new webcams feature incredible functionality including AI-powered auto-framing and smart portrait enhancement. Users will look natural and great, and enjoy the improved audio and video experience for live streaming, remote learning, conferencing, and more.

iDS-UL2P – Lifestyle sharing

IiS-UL4P – E-Commerce streaming

Learning Beyond the Bounds

Now your students can travel more than ten thousand kilometres and read ten thousand books all from the comfort of their classrooms. Hikvision Webcams help you learn more, going far beyond yesterday’s limitations.

Never Miss a Word

Intelligent noise reduction empowers one to host lessons anytime and from anywhere with technology that ensures background sounds won’t interfere or interrupt.

Product recommendation for Remote Conferencing – Value Series

Product features: Built-in speaker, built-in mic with intelligent noise reduction, echo suppression, wide angle without distortion, flexible angle adjustment (Pan: 360°, tilt: ±15°), Plug and play, USB 3.0 and a 1.5 m cable length.

DS-U02 (1080p) DS-U12 (1080p) DS-U18 (4K) 2 MP (1920 × 1080 @ 30 fps) 2 MP (1920 × 1080 @ 30 fps) 8 MP (1920 × 1080 @ 30 fps) Type-A interface, USB 2.0 Type-A interface, USB 2.0 Type-C interface, USB 3.0 1.5 m cable 2m cable 2 m cable

Easy installation

Hikvision Webcams offer a pleasantly simple experience with just a few steps to set up:

Choose Hikvision webcams

Hikvision’s webcams provides options to cover all your needs, all of which guarantee brilliant resolutions, crisp audio, and intuitive software.

Upgrade your home or work setup today, with Hikvision – Click here to learn more about Hikvision webcams.