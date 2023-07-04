Garmin Dash Cam Live – 24/7 vehicle monitoring in 1440p

The Garmin Dash Cam Live is the ultimate way to monitor your vehicle and its surroundings 24/7.

It combines always-on functionality with excellent video quality by using a 1440p, 140-degree camera to provide unmatched visibility of your car and what’s around it.

This ensures you capture all incidents involving your vehicle in clear detail – even when you’re not inside it.

We highlight the key features of the Garmin Dash Cam Live, below.

Excellent video quality

Video quality is essential for a dashcam, as it can be used to identify individuals who perform bad acts, or numberplates of cars that are involved in accidents.

Garmin has therefore equipped the Dash Cam Live with an impressive 1440p camera.

This dashcam also leverages the powerful capabilities of Garmin Clarity HDR optics for precise footage, along with a 140-degree lens that captures more of your surroundings than devices from other brands.

Feature-rich dashcam

Garmin didn’t stop the feature list there and has included location tracking, theft alerts, and a parking guard feature that notifies you when something happens to your parked car.

All notifications are sent to your smartphone through the Garmin app, which can also be used to access the past 24 hours of footage your dashcam has captured.

GPS location, date, and time data are also linked to your footage when it is uploaded to the cloud, meaning you have all the evidence you need should an incident take place.

The dashcam’s always-on LTE connection facilitates these uploads, while premium LTE Vault subscriptions offer even more features – including up to 30 days of cloud storage for footage.

Driving features

The Garmin Dash Cam Live is also designed to help you drive safely.

This is facilitated by driving alerts like forward collision, lane departure, and speed camera warnings. When driving, you can also use voice commands to instruct your dashcam to start or stop audio recordings, or to take still pictures.

The importance of these voice-controlled features cannot be overstated, as changing settings on the dashcam physically while driving is dangerous.

The ultimate dashcam

The Garmin Dash Cam Live is a must-have for responsible South African vehicle owners.

Thanks to its excellent video quality and extensive range of smart features, you can rely on the Garmin Dash Cam Live to capture important footage at all times.

Click here to learn more about the Garmin Dash Cam Live.