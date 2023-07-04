Unlocking mobile app development possibilities with low-code and JustSolve

In today’s fast-paced business landscape, engaging your customer through seamless mobile experiences is crucial, no matter where they are.

Mobile applications can help retain customers, increase customer engagement, and develop new channels for cross-channel engagement.

Mobile applications are a natural and practical part of people’s lives and can no longer be an optional afterthought.

Extensive experience in software development and using low-code platforms like OutSystems can accelerate the development of mobile applications while ensuring they remain future-ready.

Let’s take a closer look at the different types of mobile applications and explore how low-code can be leveraged to gain 4 to 10x the speed to market.

Types of business applications

If you are considering building a mobile application, it’s essential to understand the three types of business applications and the unique user experiences and interfaces they offer.

Native Mobile Apps: Native Apps are created for specific operating systems like iOS or Android. They deliver optimised and native user experiences by utilising the device's hardware and software capabilities, enhancing functionality and performance.

Progressive Web Apps (PWAs): PWAs are lightweight, easily accessible web-based applications. They work on web browsers, provide a relatively smooth user experience on different devices, can be installed on the home screen, and offer offline functionality and app-like features, such as push notifications.

: PWAs are lightweight, easily accessible web-based applications. They work on web browsers, provide a relatively smooth user experience on different devices, can be installed on the home screen, and offer offline functionality and app-like features, such as push notifications. Hybrid Mobile Apps: These apps blend native and web technologies, utilising HTML, CSS, and JavaScript within a native shell that works on multiple operating systems. Hybrid apps offer the advantages of faster and more cost-effective development compared to native apps with a fair sense of native-like experience.

Building Mobile Apps with OutSystems

OutSystems is a leading low-code platform for building web and mobile apps with unparalleled speed and future-ready capabilities.

Explore how OutSystems can help you:

Build mobile apps: These apps are installed on phones, utilise device sensors, offer offline functionality, and provide a native user experience.

Build responsive web apps: These apps can be accessed through mobile browsers without installation and adapt to various devices and browsers through responsive technologies.

: These apps can be accessed through mobile browsers without installation and adapt to various devices and browsers through responsive technologies. Mobile backend as Service: Utilise OutSystems as the backend for your custom native mobile app, leveraging traditional tools like XCode, Android Studio, or Visual Studio and their respective native languages.

Custom software can leverage both traditional and low-code development practices and platforms for advanced web, mobile and backend functionalities.

