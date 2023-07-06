Upgrade your sublimation printing system with high-quality HTV supplies

JG Electronics is a leading South African sublimation printing solution provider and is the perfect partner for all fabric printing enthusiasts and businesses.

It stocks the MUGGIT brand of Heat Transfer Vinyl (HTV), which provides high-quality materials that are perfect for businesses, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts who customise clothing and other fabric accessories.

The HTV range comprises a massive range of colours that can be used across a vast array of durable and scalable materials.

Why JG Electronics HTV

MUGGIT HTV materials utilise premium grade polyurethane vinyl with heat and pressure-sensitive adhesive on the reverse.

This is superior to using polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which contains harmful chemical additives that can be toxic to children.

MUGGIT’s HTV materials also come in approximately 90 different types, shades, and textures that are usually impossible to print, such as:

Glitter

Reflective

Neon

Metallic

Glow-in-the-dark

Puff (raised)

Flock

Download JG Electronics’ HTV and sticker colour chart here.

Advantages of MUGGIT HTV

HTV is used to create personalising T-shirts, sweatshirts, bags, hats, and other fabric items, but with MUGGIT can also be used on any substrate – including branded mugs – provided the substrate can withstand a minimum temperature of 160°C for 10 seconds.

Likewise, MUGGIT HTV materials are highly durable, with created and cut designs able to withstand washes and regular wear with ease.

They are the most cost-effective way of creating customised apparel for personal or business use that will last much longer than those clothes that were printed on using traditional materials.

HTV can also be used to make stickers with a tacky adhesive on their reserve side for easier heatless application.

This is ideal for companies producing signage designs that can be applied to walls, windows, cars, wood, and other materials unsuitable for conventional heat transference.

About JG Electronics

With over 30 years of industry experience, JG Electronics is uniquely positioned to help you on your printing journey.

For sublimation printing equipment and supplies, you can visit their excellent online store or get in-person assistance for one of their physical branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein.

No matter whether you’re just getting into sublimation printing for your business, starting it as a hobby, or are a veteran looking for supplies, JG Electronics should be your first choice.

Click here to see the HTV equipment JG Electronics offers.