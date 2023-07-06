How Huawei Cloud is revolutionising the media industry

Huawei Cloud offers a wide range of solutions that are transforming the media industry.

These solutions enable media businesses to embrace technology as the foundation of their operations, maximise the value of the cloud, and transform from traditional media organisations into modern “media-tech” companies.

“The cloud is the future of the modern competitive media-tech enterprise,” said Calvin Huang, Senior Solution Architect at Huawei Cloud South Africa.

“It enables companies to harness native cloud technologies that can improve content acquisition, discovery, and personalisation.”

Huawei Cloud media solutions

The media segment has traditionally been focused heavily on content, but the advent of the cloud and the fourth industrial revolution have shifted this focus to a technology-first approach.

Huawei Cloud offers multiple solutions that enable this, including Live, Meeting, CDN, and MPC. We detail these solutions, below:

Huawei Cloud Live

Huawei Cloud Live is a live-streaming solution that offers real-time transcoding to provide you with a one-stop, end-to-end video delivery service.

It uses uplink and downlink acceleration to ensure you can provide your viewers with smooth live video feeds, and many top media companies are already using it to deliver low-latency video content globally.

Huawei Cloud Meeting

Huawei Cloud Meeting is a video-conferencing package that enables efficient online communication and collaboration.

It provides users with AI-powered, real-time control over their connection to ensure low-latency, smooth meetings between media colleagues.

Huawei Cloud Meeting is also ideal for virtual interviews in live broadcasts.

Huawei Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN)

The Huawei Cloud CDN complements these video solutions by speeding up website load times, improving video stream quality, and optimising download times.

It offers over 2,800 edge nodes from popular international carriers and bandwidth of over 100Tbps.

Huawei Cloud Media Processing Centre (MPC)

The Huawei Cloud CDN works well with the Huawei Cloud MPC, which efficiently transcodes all your media files online and at scale.

Huawei Cloud MPC is a one-stop solution that helps you quickly build secure, custom media applications by offering audio and video upload, automatic transcoding, and download acceleration.

The Power of Huawei Cloud

Huawei Cloud’s unrivalled infrastructure enables media companies to revamp the way they infuse the latest technologies into their content delivery processes. This is crucial for media companies that want to innovate and grow their reach, coverage, and capabilities.

It also enables media agencies and houses to manage a remote workforce and facilitate the quick and effective transmission of data between their staff.

“Through these cloud products, and many more, media houses can produce, publish, and deliver content reliably and at scale,” said Huang.

The sooner media companies embrace the cloud, the sooner they can develop the capabilities they need to overcome disruptions and scale their operations.