How SynergERP helps South African businesses thrive in the digital economy – Watch the video

SynergERP is an award-winning Sage Platinum Partner and boasts a 30-year track record of providing business management solutions that streamline operations and drive efficiency.

SynergERP CEO Ashley Regenass said the company has always prided itself on embracing the latest technologies, ensuring it stays at the cutting edge of its industry.

The last few years have been proof of this, with SynergERP moving quickly to embrace AI, robotic process automation (RPA), and an increasing focus on integrations.

“It is a big passion of ours to take the latest technologies and make them meaningful and useful to our clients,” said Regenass.

This passion for embracing the latest technologies is shared by the company’s major partner – Sage.

“Whenever we consider the competition, we always come back to Sage, as we love the solutions they offer,” he said.

Employing experts

Equally important to SynergERP’s success is its highly skilled consultants.

SynergERP prioritises hiring consultants who have financial backgrounds, as this allows them to understand each client’s needs.

Frans Du Toit, SynergERP Head of Operations, said their consultants work with clients throughout the development and implementation processes to prepare them for using their new systems.

“We give users ownership of their system from the start so that they can request changes and test the system well enough long before it actually goes live,” said Du Toit.

Watch the video

MyBroadband’s discussion with SynergERP about what makes it a market leader and how it helps businesses thrive in the digital economy is below.