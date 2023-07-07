Crown Service – A little-known way for South Africans to get British citizenship

Crown Service is a little-known way for South Africans to attain British citizenship that involves working for the British government on foreign shores.

Usually, this has meant serving in the military (for example, on war duty during the Second World War), but this is not always the case.

As of 1 January 1983, the definition of Crown Service includes “designated service,” which encompasses a large variety of civil duties (from postmaster to teacher) and even charity work, such as working for the Red Cross.

The key to this is that you must have been recruited by the British government in the UK.

How does one qualify for British citizenship through Crown Service?

In certain cases, someone who worked in Crown Service can pass British citizenship to their descendants. You might qualify if:

If you were born between 1 January 1949 and 31 December 1982 and your parent was recruited in the UK to serve the British government. They must have been in service at the time you were born.

to serve the British government. They must have been in service at the time you were born. If you were born after 1 January 1983 and your UK-born grandparent was serving the British Crown when your parent was born.

See the below two examples of where you could earn British citizenship through the Crown Service method.

Citizenship through a father in Crown Service

Your father was living in the UK in the 1950s, when he got offered a job to travel to “the colonies” and ended up working in Northern Rhodesia (now Zambia) in the 1950s.

While there, he met your mom and you were born in 1962, before Zambia became independent.

Since he was working for the British government when you were born, you can now claim UK citizenship even though your father was not British.

Citizenship through a grandfather in Crown Service

Your grandfather, who was born in the UK, gets sent to Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) as a member of the British South Africa Police (BSAP).

He meets your grandmother, a South African, and they welcome your mother into the world in 1955.

He eventually resigns, and they relocate to South Africa as a family in the 60s.

Even though you were born in South Africa in 1985, since your mother was born while your grandfather was serving in the BSAP and your grandfather was born in the UK, you can claim British citizenship.

Gender discrimination in old UK nationality law

An important thing to note is that, until recently, the law was written in a way that would only allow citizenship to pass from a father or grandfather in Crown Service.

The law has recently been amended to correct gender discrimination.

Therefore, if you have a mother or grandmother who was in Crown Service, it may now be possible to claim when it wasn’t in the past.

Proving you qualify

The difficulty of using the Crown Service method to get citizenship is often caused by needing to prove things like the length of service, and where and when your ancestor was recruited.

For example, if your grandfather turned out to be a spy for the British government in Rhodesia during the UDI period, how would you prove he was recruited in the UK?

This is where a UK citizenship and nationality expert can help.