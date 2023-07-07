Assessing the real value of business banking fees

While it is reassuring that Standard Bank’s business banking fees compared favourably in a recent media review of South Africa’s cheapest business accounts, small businesses should look further than fees, when assessing the true value of a business account.

Standard Bank is fully committed to supporting small businesses because we recognise and understand that small and medium enterprises are the backbone of the communities and geographies in which we operate.

While affordable fees are important, especially in the start-up phase, a banking partner able to support business growth is, arguably, more valuable. Once a business begins operating, most entrepreneurs find they need to do a lot more than transact.

A committed partner able to support them with the tools, digital capabilities, funding and personalised advice, enable businesses to maximise the power of the bank’s ecosystem.

While transaction costs might loom large, as a business takes its first steps, building sustainable revenue flows may, even very early on, also require access to merchant devices, eCommerce services, world-class cash services or funding solutions.

Standard Bank has developed a philosophy of understanding our clients’ needs and tailoring our solutions to these needs. For example, starting from R5 per month our MyMoBiz Account offers customers access to a team of expert Relationship Bankers, and a fully-fledged bank and product offering.

MyMoBiz is available to businesses with a turnover of up to R5m per annum, whether operating as sole proprietors or as registered entities.

Cash continues to be the most used payment method in Africa, especially in informal economies. Standard Bank recognizes the importance of affordable cash management services for businesses operating in such sectors, through the maintenance of a substantial network of cash-accepting ATMs in South Africa. The bank is also currently piloting coin-accepting ATMs.

Having an experienced Business Banker available for advice and access to a comprehensive banking, advisory, client network, and partner ecosystem from the beginning is a significant advantage for growing businesses. All Standard Bank business clients, even with entry level pay-as-you-transact business accounts, have access to a Business Banker.

Critical advice that Standard Bank always shares with businesses is to keep their business account separate from their personal finances. By maintaining a dedicated business account, businesses can more effectively handle various aspects such as employing staff, managing significant contracts, and balancing income and expenses as they grow.

Standard Bank recommends that businesses regularly review their costs and carefully consider the options available to them, such as pay-as-you-transact accounts or bundled offerings like the MyMoBiz Plus account.

It’s important to note that comparing the fees of a basic digital-only transactional business account with the comprehensive range of services and personalized advice provided by a full-scale banking offering, which offers extensive capabilities across Africa and global reach, is not a fair comparison.

Standard Bank is committed to ensuring businesses succeed through access to its full ecosystem of services at affordable rates.

