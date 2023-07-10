We previewed Hisense’s new ULED TV – Here’s what’s on offer

The Hisense U6K is a new ULED TV with a wide colour range, strong contrasts, and a bright panel that looks good in any environment.

This was our finding after Hisense sent us a 65-inch version of the U6K TV to review ahead of its official South African launch – which is coming soon.

We detail what the new TV has to offer, below.

Our best ULED experience yet

The U6K features all the advanced ULED technologies we like to see in a Hisense TV.

This includes a wide colour gamut that uses Quantum Dot Colour technology to generate over 1 billion colours.

The impact of this was immediately noticeable, and this feature impressed everyone in the office who snuck into our studio for a peak.

Complementing the excellent colours is Full Array Local Dimming, which improves image contrasts to ensure all pictures are vibrant and all blacks are deep and full.

We found that the combination of a wide colour gamut and Full Array Local Dimming, as well as support for all HDR formats, provided incredible realism across all the content we watched – from sports to the latest movies.

The image quality remained stunning even during high-motion scenes, thanks to the U6K’s Ultra-Smooth Motion feature.

This tech significantly enhances the U6K’s 60Hz panel to make fast-paced movies, sports, and gaming more immersive than would otherwise be the case.

The U6K comes with an AI Sports Mode and a Game Mode, too – both of which optimised our TV to produce a smooth viewing experience when consuming these types of content.

The brain behind all this technology is the Hi-View Engine, packed with AI adaptive technology that enhances every scene using the TV’s impressive imaging technologies.

Home entertainment

The Hi-View Engine also powers the TV’s VIDAA operating system that supports a wide range of features that offer the ultimate home entertainment experience.

This state-of-the-art operating system let us access our favourite content through one-touch remote buttons for Apple TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Plex, DStv, Showmax, VIDAA TV, YouTube, and more.

Another favourite feature of ours – particularly after a long day of work – was VIDAA Voice, which let us navigate our U6K TV and search for content simply by speaking.

Support for Google Home and Apple AirPlay 2 is also included. This lets you use the U6K to control your smart devices.

Google Home offers extensive smart home management functionality, and with AirPlay 2, we could stream content to our TV wirelessly from an iPad, iPhone, or Mac.

With an excellent selection of features and the U6K’s awesome picture quality, this TV is set to be extremely popular in South Africa.

Click here to learn more about the 65-inch Hisense U6K TV.