Why South African executives love being interviewed on What’s Next

What’s Next is South Africa’s leading technology video podcast, and the first-place ICT executives go to secure a direct line of communication with their current and future clients.

Executives love how effective What’s Next interviews are at promoting their message and helping them connect with their target audience.

This effectiveness is backed up by research: According to Brand Finance, the reputation and actions of a company’s CEO profoundly impact the business’s popularity.

It is, therefore, no surprise that South Africa’s top CEOs have been interviewed on What’s Next, including:

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub

Shameel Joosub Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner

Hylton Kallner LexisNexis South Africa CEO Videsha Proothveerajh

Videsha Proothveerajh Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie

Gerrie Fourie Afrihost CEO Gian Visser

Gian Visser OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee

Get featured

MyBroadband’s marketing team offers excellent interview packages that make it easy to get your executives featured on What’s Next.

Your executive will get their own episode on the video podcast, which will be promoted on the What’s Next website, MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify for maximum exposure.

Click here to learn more about being interviewed on What’s Next.