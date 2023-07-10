RSAWEB helps consumers save big with packed Epic Fibre deals

RSAWEB, the highest-rated internet service provider (ISP) in South Africa, is now offering the most competitively priced Fibre Internet in the country, through its limited Epic Fibre Deals.

In addition to unbeatable pricing, RSAWEB’s deals are bundled with an array of value-added benefits, including a complimentary parental control app helping to keep children safe online, great discounts through lifestyle rewards programs, and discounted products to beat loadshedding.

“We completely understand household budgets are under pressure in the current economic climate, hence it’s hugely important to us to provide high-quality Fibre Internet at an affordable price for all South Africans without compromising on customer experience ─ not only in the present but also for the future,” said RSAWEB CEO, Rudy van Staden.

RSAWEB prides itself on delivering the best customer service, which is why the company is recognised as the best-rated ISP in the country, with over 10 000 independent Google reviews by customers.

RSAWEB is also currently the two-time winner of the Best ISP Award (2021 and 2022), while being consistently ranked as a top ISP according to both MyBroadband and Netflix.

RSAWEB’s Epic Fibre deals provide massive savings

As part of their Epic Deals, RSAWEB offers the most competitively priced Fibre packages in the country.

Whether you choose to Learn/Work from home, stream the latest content or are an avid gamer, RSAWEB’s Fibre packages are designed to cater for all customer needs. They have invested into their network to be Stage 8 Loadshedding ready, ensuring your experience continues even when the lights go out.

In addition to best priced Fibre Package, RSAWEB has loaded these deals with additional savings and value-added benefits too. Customers can save up to R10 500 per year on these packages, which include a free-to-use router, free installation, free activation, and even a 50% saving on a Mini-UPS to keep the WiFi powered during loadshedding.

RSAWEB has also included their new industry leading Parental Control app – Bark, for FREE with this deal, saving customers another R1 200 per year.

Additionally, Sanlam Reality Rewards members can enjoy a further up to 20% saving on their monthly Fibre costs.

RSAWEB’s packages on the Octotel network start from as little as R495 per month, the cheapest of all major ISP’s in the country:

Package Price/month Setup, Install & Router Bark Parental Control App Mini-UPS (50% Off) Total Annual Savings 25/25Mbps R495 Free Free R600 R4,780 50/50Mbps R725 R4,180 100/100Mbps R825 R4,540 1000/200Mbps R1 395 R5,020

Sign up now

On the Openserve network, RSAWEB’s mid-range packages offer the best value for money, starting from just R555 per month:

Package Price/month Setup, Install & Router Bark Parental Control App Mini-UPS (50% Off) Total Annual Savings 40/20Mbps R555 Free Free R600 R5,780 75/50Mbps R745 R5,610 150/75Mbps R985 R5,450 500/250Mbps R1 295 R5,930

Sign up now

RSAWEB’s packages on the MFN network are some of the lowest in South Africa and start from just R475 per month:

Package Price/month Setup, Install & Router Bark Parental Control App Mini-UPS (50% Off) Total Annual Savings 20/20Mbps R475 Free Free R600 R5,020 50/50Mbps R750 R4,480 100/100Mbps R825 R4,180 1000/200Mbps R1 275 R10,420

Sign up now

RSAWEB has also extended its deals to the Vuma network with packages starting from R449 per month:

Package Price/month Setup, Install & Router Bark Parental Control App Mini-UPS (50% Off) Total Annual Savings 25/25Mbps R449 Free Free R600 R5,170 50/50Mbps R685 R6,010 100/100Mbps R895 R6,130 1000/250Mbps R1 475 R5,410

Sign up now

Protect your children online with RSAWEB’s new Bark Parental Control app – FREE on Epic Fibre Deals

RSAWEB’s new Bark Parental Control app – developed by parents for parents, ensures children’s online safety in the digital world.

This research-backed app is designed to help manage screen time, filter content, get real-time location alerts, block harmful websites, and protect children from cyberbullying and other digital dangers without invading their privacy.

When signing up for RSAWEB Home Fibre, customers will receive a FREE Bark Junior subscription, saving R1 200.00 per year.

Sign up now