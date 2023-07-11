Atomic Access – The ISP people switch to after getting burnt by BiS

Atomic was founded with customer experience as its key focus – in stark contrast to big ISPs that are usually spread too thin and force you to get support from chat bots.

“Atomic is a fibre-only ISP, started by friends for friends. Not so long ago, we were frustrated with our internet; fed up with lame excuses and BiS call centres. So we thought it would be a fun challenge to build our own internet service provider,” says Nick Soper, co-founder and MD of Atomic Access.

If you have used big ISPs, you have experienced their slow call centres and unmotivated staff who don’t have the technical expertise to solve your problems and are very good at putting you on hold.

Big ISPs also provide customers with cheap Wi-Fi routers, don’t publish information about fibre network outages, and don’t build and operate their own networks.

Why Atomic Access

Atomic Access was founded by a group of friends who were tired of big ISP support.

They resolved to building an ISP that offered accessible support channels manned by real people who provide quick, clear and technical answers.

The team at Atomic Access has achieved and exceeded these ambitions, and its highly-skilled technical team provides customers with fast and simple-to-understand answers at all times.

“Many big brand ISPs outsource their networks. We estimate around 45% of fibre ISP customers are on outsourced networks. Some ISPs just want to be marketing and billing companies with support chat bots.”

“Their staff often have no insight into the outsourced network, which is concerning when this is the primary function the customer is paying for,” says Nick.

Atomic also has a Telegram community group. Tech-savvy customers love this. They can share advice while being in constant communication with the Atomic founding team and the network engineers.

“We have found that building an ISP with the most technically-demanding customers in mind keeps everybody happy,” says Nick.

The benefits of a medium-sized ISP

Atomic Access can provide its exceptional support levels because it is a medium-sized ISP.

This unique positioning in the ISP market allows Atomic Access to be big enough to provide excellent services at an attractive price point, yet agile enough to provide each customer with a personal experience.

The above is reflected in Atomic’s exceptionally happy customers, with hundreds of 5 star online reviews:

Google: 5/5 stars

Facebook: 5/5 stars

Hellopeter: 4.84/5 stars

Trustpilot: 4.8/5 stars

Atomic is the local ISP with the best reviews!

Furthermore, Atomic Access differentiates itself from other ISPs through its superior understanding of how FNOs (Fibre Network Operators) operate and building strong relationships with them.

This ensures that customers can get faster resolutions to problems on their fibre connection.

Switch to Atomic Access

Atomic Access prides itself on its affordable uncapped and unshaped fibre services with consistent low latency and legendary support.

Atomic’s combination of excellent service, high standards and techie as well as gamer-friendly support sets it apart from other local ISPs.

“If you feel like you’re stuck with your current provider, get in touch with Atomic and we’ll help you figure out how to leave,” concludes Nick.