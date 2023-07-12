Mazda CX-60 – Where style meets comfort

The highly-anticipated Mazda CX-60 is designed with one thing in mind – to create a harmonious driving experience through its human-centric design.

It is now available in South Africa, and you can visit your nearest Mazda branch to test drive it.

Mazda is confident that once you have experienced the human-centric design of this vehicle, you will understand why this is the luxury SUV that provides the ultimate driving experience.

Kodo Design

Mazda makes all its vehicles according to the human-centric Kodo Design concept.

Kodo Design focuses on expressing “refined elegance,” which breathes life into every Mazda vehicle.

Through this concept, and their focus on remarkable craftsmanship, Mazda’s artists and engineers have generated a personality for the CX-60 that resonates through every finish.

The result is a striking front design – complete with an aggressive grill – which is complemented by a truncated rear silhouette that gives the Mazda CX-60 its powerful SUV posture.

This elegant design concept resonates with the CX-60’s interior, where you will find uniquely worked, premium-quality Japanese textiles and finishes, as well as ambient lighting on the front and rear door trims to highlight its stylish features.

Each of these elements combine to produce a premium SUV that boasts a ‘tough yet dignified’ look, both inside and outside.

Built to suit you

The gorgeous design of the Mazda CX-60 is enriched further by its human-centric features, which are a result of Mazda’s Jinba Ittai design philosophy.

This provides you with an enjoyable, effortless driving experience by utilising the latest technologies and an ergonomic design.

In the CX-60, this means you get Mazda’s HMI (Human Machine Interface) which comprises three main instrument displays:

12-inch TFT LCD drivers instrument display

Large window HUD (Heads-Up Display)

12.3-inch infotainment centre display

This supports the Mazda Driver Personalisation System, which automatically identifies the occupant of the driver’s seat using facial recognition and adjusts the driving experience to suit their preferences and physique.

This means automatically sensing your eye height and shifting your seat accordingly, as well as adjusting the steering wheel, mirrors, Heads-Up Display (HUD), climate control, and even sound settings to your precise preferences.

The HUD is carefully crafted to be the perfect size for reducing unnecessary eye movement and keeping your focus where it should be, too, and is one of three components that make up the CX-60’s Human Machine Interface (HMI).

The infotainment centre is equipped with Mazda Connect to give you complete control over the powerful Mazda Harmonic Acoustics system, which includes an amplifier under the front passenger seat to produce premium sound.

Furthermore, the cabin features exceptional sound insulation and absorption to make your drive peaceful and free of road noise.

Get the Mazda CX-60

The quiet drive theme continues into the design of the Mazda-CX60’s 8-speed automatic gearbox that keeps your revs low and your drive smooth.

This is mated to a 2.5-litre engine that delivers 141kW of power and 261Nm of torque to give you the perfect drive in every situation.

The Mazda CX-60 is available in two variants:

Mazda CX-60 2.5L Dynamic – R739,800

– R739,800 Mazda CX-60 2.5L AWD Individual – R844,500

Mazda is confident in the superior design of its vehicles, which is why it has included a 5-year unlimited-kilometre warranty and service plan with both CX-60 models.

This makes it ideal regardless of whether you only drive occasionally or if you consistently drive long trips.

On those long trips, you will also have peace of mind thanks to 3 years of roadside assistance.

Book your Mazda CX-60 test drive.