What’s Next Season 7 sponsored by Liberty – Coming soon

The seventh season of South Africa’s top ICT video podcast – What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou – is coming soon.

Season 7 will be sponsored by Liberty – a leading South African financial services provider that has been improving lives for over 60 years – and will be hosted by popular media personality Aki Anastasiou.

This season will cover the latest trends and topics in the technology space, as well as topics like investing, insurance, and financial security.

Three industry experts have already been confirmed as guests for What’s Next Season 7. They are:

Tom Crotty – Lead Specialist: Technical Marketing

– Lead Specialist: Technical Marketing Kedibone Chuene – Chief Product Marketing Specialist at Liberty

– Chief Product Marketing Specialist at Liberty Lisa Gibbon – Divisional Executive; Onboarding at Liberty

The full line-up of guests for What’s Next Season 7, all of whom will be leaders in their areas of expertise, will be announced as the season progresses.

What Season 7

What’s Next Season 7 is produced by Broad Media Studios and will be available on the official What’s Next website, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify.

Watch the trailer for What’s Next Season 7 below.