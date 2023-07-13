Win a Xiaomi Wi-Fi Mesh system from Xiaomi

Xiaomi is running a competition on MyBroadband to promote the excellent Xiaomi AX3000 Mesh systems it distributes in South Africa.

These mesh routers are easy to install and will ensure that you have strong and fast Internet coverage throughout your home.

The prizes on offer for this competition are as follows:

1 x Xiaomi AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 (1-pack)

1 x Xiaomi AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 (2-pack)

How to enter

To stand a chance to win, follow these three simple steps:

Visit Takealot and read about Xiaomi’s AX3000 1-pack and 2-pack mesh systems. Visit this thread on the MyBroadband Forum. Post a comment telling us whether you would prefer to win the 1-pack or 2-pack Xiaomi AX3000 Wi-Fi Mesh system, and explain why.

The competition runs until 27 July 2023 – so enter today to stand a chance to win.

Click here to enter the competition.