Welcome to the Danger Room – how cloud security can help you protect your business like a pro

If you ever read X-Men comics back in the day, you’ll remember that Professor Xavier’s superhero team used something called the Danger Room. The Danger Room was a training facility that used traps, weapons, and holographic enemies to improve the X-Men’s fighting abilities and teamwork.

It made a brief appearance in X-Men: Last Stand – the worst of all the X-Men films – and really, it’s the only scene in that movie worth watching.

The reason I mention the Danger Room is because it’s pretty close to how something I want to talk about in this blog works – cloud security. You have to imagine, though, that in this scenario, you as the audience are cheering on the Danger Room in its efforts to blast Wolverine & Co. (And given the state of the X-Men movie franchise currently, this shouldn’t be too much of a big ask).

Imagine the Danger Room is your business’s online infrastructure. Instead of an empty space it’s filled with all the data your business needs to run – supplier contracts, customer details, payroll systems and like.

Now imagine anyone coming in there without your expressed permission and is there to steal, repurpose or wreck what you have. In this scenario, the Danger Room’s defence mechanisms kick in to stop them.

This is how a cyber security solution works whether it’s deployed for an on-premises (on-prem) operation or for one that has its operations in the cloud.

But, where the cloud security – or the Danger Room in this instance – differs, is that hyper-scalers in the cloud have a large enough base of resourcing to focus some resources on security, while others are focused just purely on technological development – such as data crunching, pattern recognition, and machine learning.

The Danger Room in the X-Men didn’t just react to the superheroes actions as they happened. It went into each fight having learned from the last one – it would know, for example, that Wolverine’s bones were unbreakable or that without his ruby-quartz visor, Cyclops couldn’t focus his optic-blasts.

Each time the team fought in the Danger Room, the facility was bringing a sizable amount of research and working knowledge – data, in other words – about its opponents to the fight.

This is how cloud security works. Unlike an on-prem cyber security setup, which can only knock down targets as they pop up, a cloud cyber security solution is more proactive in its approach to dealing with trouble, bringing what it has learned before to each intrusion and stopping some attempts cold in their tracks.

Now you may ask, ‘if cloud security is so great, why isn’t everyone using it?’ Well, in South Africa, we’ve had some cloud adopters getting their fingers burnt, although it was no fault of the cyber security they were using.

During the recent pandemic, many businesses moved their operations to the cloud to facilitate remote working. Unfortunately, many of them also applied a blanket approach to cyber security. They didn’t realise that digital adoption and security go hand in hand.

Because of its dynamism, moving parts and constant monitoring, cloud security is a safer option than on-prem, but that doesn’t mean it’s the easiest option. And this is why I think one of the reasons we’re seeing some businesses migrate back to on-prem is because their experience in the cloud led to them suffering attacks they couldn’t deal with.

Cloud security requires a whole new set of skills and security frameworks. However, they are a lot more robust, they are a lot more dynamic, and they are far more encompassing than anything you’ll deploy on-prem.

The cloud is the future of online operations for businesses, governments, NGOs – anyone really who operates in the online space. Those who move slowly to embrace it risk being left behind. But migration to the cloud has to come with the correct cyber security solution, which in the best situation, is tailor-made for every separate entity’s needs.

In other words, you’ll need a Danger Room to handle your cloud security like a pro.

At Liquid C2, we offer solutions that can suit every client, whatever their size or requirements. We begin with an assessment of the current state of a client’s cyber security hygiene and then build a strategy, which involves training, solution deployment and, if required, off-site monitoring to make sure their security quickly reacts to any threats.

Our cloud and cyber security experts can implement the best solution for you and your business with tools that empower your people to collaborate efficiently and securely from anywhere while freeing up your organisation to concentrate on your productivity.

We can build your Danger Room for you – one that is suited specifically to your needs. And we promise we won’t make you sit through X-Men: Last Stand. Nobody deserves that!

By Winston Ritson, Chief Operations Officer, Liquid C2

Click here for more information about Liquid C2