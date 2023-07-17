Win R50,000 and own a Suzuki from as little as R1 on Bob Shop!

The excitement is building! During July, Bob Shop (formerly bidorbuy), is celebrating its 24th birthday.

SA’s original online marketplace is once again making its birthday an opportunity to engage with South African shoppers through birthday and celebration-themed promotions and competitions.

This year’s promotion – Birthday CelebratR1ons – will run from July 24 – 28, and focus on Bob Shop’s R1 auctions, with a curated series of high-quality items, all on auction with a starting price of just R1.

As items sold in this auction format tend to go for less than their market price, the potential for real value here is high.

There’s a wonderful positivity around Bob Shop’s Birthday CelebratR1ons promotion.

The joy of a birthday is something that almost anyone can relate to – it’s a near-universal occasion that resonates with people of every background. It’s also a reminder to people that the rand in their pocket could buy them something they really want.

This promotion is particularly timely as the cost-of-living crisis (driven by inflation in the cost of many everyday items) is really impacting South African consumers.

This means that people are looking not just at price tags, but at the value that each purchase represents.

Auctions have always been part of Bob Shop’s DNA, and differentiate the company from other online sellers, which tend to focus only on a ‘buy now’ model.

Auctions are a form of gamification in online shopping, and as such, are entirely aligned with both Bob Shop’s fun and inclusive brand.

It may be Bob Shop’s birthday, but it’s their buyers who stand to get the best gifts in terms of quality auction items and serious prizes.

R1 auctions are also valuable to sellers, who can use them to move high-quality stock whilst attracting new audiences through employing ‘loss leader’ tactics.

For many people, the bidding experience is the most enjoyable part of an online auction.

Being able to predict how much other people will bid is a useful skill, and can help online buyers grab great deals – and know when to stop bidding if they don’t want to go over their budget on a particular item.

That’s where the second part of Bob Shop’s birthday promotion comes in – the Guess & Win competition. During the birthday period, Bob Shop will be auctioning a nifty Suzuki Swift Sport.

People can guess the winning bid, with the person who comes closest (determined once the auction has closed) winning a massive R50 000 in cash.

That’s a potentially life-changing amount of money – it could pay for a family holiday, or towards a home inverter and battery set-up to reduce the stress caused by loadshedding.

To enter, participants don’t have to bid on the car themselves. They simply have to guess what the winning bid will be.

It’s an entirely risk-free way of enjoying the auction process on an item that retails from R420,000 but which could be auctioned for less than that, depending on how the bidding process plays out.

By referring a friend, each entrant will get an additional chance to win. Should their friend make the closest guess to the final winning bid for the Suzuki, both people will win R50 000 in cash each.

It all adds up to a very Bob Shop kind of birthday, and the sense of anticipation is growing as the social media and online campaigns promoting Birthday CelebratR1ons and Guess & Win are rolled out, so watch this space.

Click here to play the Guess & Win competition.